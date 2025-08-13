E-Paper | August 13, 2025

Hybrid war boosted Pakistan’s cybersecurity confidence: Shaza

Kalbe Ali Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for IT and Telecom­munications Shaza Fatima on Tuesday said that the hybrid war increased the confidence level of the Pakistan’s cybersecurity set-up.

“The war we fought in May was not a conventional war alone; it was a combination of cyber warfare and the war with weapons,” she said, adding that Pakistan emerged victorious in the hybrid war with India.

“We succeeded in making our infrastructure secure,” she said while highlighting that to ensure protection against cyberattacks the country was working on cybersecurity regulations.

“I suggest our youth to be aware of cybersecurity and we want to make cyberspace safe for children and women,” Ms Fatima said. She also said that as technology advances, the need for cyber security is increasing.

She expressed these views while speaking at ‘Next Gen Cyber Resilience Workshop and Telecom Cybersecurity Award 2024-25’. “We are moving towards a Digital Nation Pakistan,” she said, adding that the Pakistan Telecomm­unications Authority (PTA) is working for cyber security and internet connectivity will improve with the addition of two submarine cables.

As the ministry is working on a national fiberisation policy, Ms Fatima said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said relevant legislation should be made regarding right of way. “But we need Amendments in the Telecom Act regarding right of way,” she added while admitting that spectrum in Pakistan was limited.

PTA Chairman retired Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman suggested that people would have to trust and adopt modern technology as it was moving very fast into all walks of life. “We are already behind the world. While we are striving for 5G in the country, China is now talking about 6G,” he said.

He also talked about the challenges of posed by Artificial Intelligence. “AI is being used for fake audio and video messages,” he remarked.

He said that the PSARB rules were almost ready, after the registration of relevant companies the low-orbit satellite-based internet would be launched in Pakistan in near future.

“But along with these, we have to look at the aspect of sovereignty and security of Pakistani data,” he said, adding, “We have to ensure safe use of the internet and social media and the safety of citizens.”

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2025

