E-Paper | August 12, 2025

Faisalabad CCD takes paedophile serial rapist into custody

A Correspondent Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 10:20am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad’s Lyallpur division Crime Control Department (CCD) police claimed to have arrested a paedophile serial rapist on Monday, who allegedly raped several minor boys and girls, recorded their videos and blackmailed them.

According to CCD sources, the suspect ‘M’, a refrigerator mechanic residing in Kot Khan Muhammad locality on Satiana Road, had allegedly been raping minor boys and girls at gunpoint.

The sources say the suspect would also record videos while raping children through secret cameras and later blackmail the victims. More than two dozen pornographic videos of eight to 12-year-old children were recovered from his mobile phones, besides other objectionable and obscene videos.

The sources say that around a year ago, the suspect was caught red-handed raping a child, after which he fled to Multan. However, he returned to Faisalabad after six months and again raped an eight-year-old girl and made her pornographic videos.

According to sources, the suspect had also allegedly electrocuted 10-year-old Shoaib after raping him some years ago. The CCD arrested the suspect on a tip-off.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2025

Violence against children
Pakistan

