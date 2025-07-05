Maximum temperature record shattered in GB’s Chilas and Bunji: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday reported that new extreme maximum temperature records were set in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas and Bunji areas, according to a press release.

The country is currently experiencing high summer temperatures, with the PMD reporting in June that ‘Feels Like’ temperatures crossed 50 degrees Celsius in four cities.

According to today’s press release, both cities recorded extreme temperatures that shattered previous records.

The PMD recorded a maximum temperature of 48.5°C in Chilas today, breaking the previous historical extreme maximum record of 47.7°C on July 17, 1997.

Meanwhile, the temperature recorded in Bunji was 46.1°C. The previous historical extreme maximum record was 45.6°C on July 12, 1971.

“These persistent high temperatures over northern areas may accelerate snow and glacier melt, triggering Glof (glacial lake outburst flood) and flash floods incidents, in vulnerable valleys and surrounding regions during upcoming week,” the PMD warned, citing a warning issued on Friday.

Glof refers to the sudden release of water and debris from a glacial lake, leading to the loss of lives, property and livelihoods in mountain communities. Over 7.1 million people in Gilgit Baltistan and KP are vulnerable, according to the Ministry of Climate Change.

A day ago, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had warned the administrations of five districts about the high risk of Glofs due to a significant rise in temperatures and upcoming weather system.

In an advisory issued to the deputy commissioners of Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Upper Kohistan, the PDMA said that the PMD had formally informed it that as there was a significant rise in temperatures and upcoming weather system in northern parts of the country, the risk of Glofs was very likely to increase in glaciated areas of the province.

The PDMA said that in view of the above weather conditions, officials were requested to take all necessary precautionary measures to avoid any loss of human and animal life and damage to infrastructure and crops.

It urged authorities to undertake proactive monitoring and surveillance of vulnerable Glof sites to ensure timely early warning and response, conduct evacuation drills in at-risk communities to ensure full preparedness and ensure that safe evacuation sites are fully stocked and ready for utilisation in case of any eventuality.