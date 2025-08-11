Soldier martyred, two militants killed in Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A security personnel was martyred and two militants were eliminated in a firefight after security forces came under intense fire during a clearance operation in the the areas of North and South Waziristan, according to security sources.

The clash occurred when troops advancing from Shawal Marrah area of North Waziristan into the Sirnarai area of Upper South Waziristan were ambushed by militants.

During the clash, Sepoy Naveed embraced martyrdom and five other soldiers identified as Naik Amjad, Sepoy Abu Bakar, Sepoy Siyam, Sepoy Nasir and Sepoy Shaukat sustained wounds, sources confirmed. In the exchange of fire, security forces killed two terrorists and left three others wounded.

The military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, has not yet issued a statement on the incident.

The slain soldier and the wounded personnel were moved to a military facility in Razmak for treatment.

Officials said clearance operations are continuing in the area as authorities gather intelligence to identify the assailants and investigate their potential links to a recent surge in militant activity.

Security in the tribal districts of North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan, and Lower South Waziristan has deteriorated sharply over the past year.

Residents have expressed deep concern over a rising wave of violence, with reports of increased bomb blasts, targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, and attacks on security posts.

In the Birmal area of Lower South Waziristan, the security situation is particularly alarming and has severely disrupted daily life.

According to local sources, armed groups have disabled Wi-Fi systems, creating significant communication and coordination challenges for civilians and law enforcement agencies.

