US VP Vance says Ukraine-Russia peace deal unlikely to satisfy either side

Reuters Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 09:51pm
US Vice President JD Vance gives an interview in Washington DC, US on August 8. — Screengrab via YouTube/Fox News
United States Vice President JD Vance said a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine was unlikely to satisfy either side, and that any peace deal would likely leave both Moscow and Kyiv “unhappy”, adding that the US is aiming for a settlement both countries can accept.

“It’s not going to make anybody super happy. Both the Russians and the Ukrainians, probably, at the end of the day, are going to be unhappy with it,” he said on Fox News programme ‘Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo’.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump said Russia and Ukraine were close to a ceasefire deal that could end the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict, possibly requiring Ukraine to surrender significant territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, said on Saturday that Ukraine cannot violate its constitution on territorial issues, adding, “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupiers.”

In the Fox News interview recorded on Friday, Vance said the US was working to schedule talks between Putin, Zelensky and Trump, but he did not think it would be productive for Putin to meet with Zelensky before speaking with Trump.

“We’re at a point now where we’re trying to figure out, frankly, scheduling and things like that, around when these three leaders could sit down and discuss an end to this conflict,” he said.

A White House official said late on Saturday that Trump was open to a summit with both leaders, but that right now the White House was planning for the bilateral meeting requested by Putin.

