E-Paper | August 10, 2025

Trump-Putin summit in Alaska next week

Reuters Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 08:11am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced on Friday he will meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug 15 to broker a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Details of the potential deal have yet to be announced, but Trump said it would involve “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both”.

It could require Ukraine to surrender significant parts of its territory — an outcome Kyiv and its European allies say would only encourage Russian aggression.

However, the proposal was immediately rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said his country would not cede any territory.

Zelensky rejects idea of ceding any Ukrainian territory to Russia

“Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address, adding that Ukraine’s borders were fixed in the country’s constitution. “No one will deviate from this and no one will be able to.”

Mr Zelensky’s refusal came as Washington and Moscow prepared for the high-stakes talks, which Trump said could resolve the three-and-a-half-year conflict. The last time Alaska hosted a major diplomatic event was in March 2021, when senior officials from the Biden administration met top Chinese officials in Anchorage.

US, EU, Ukrainian officials to meet

British Foreign Minister David Lammy and US Vice President JD Vance will meet Ukrainian and European allies in Britain on Saturday to discuss President Donald Trump’s push for peace in Ukraine, a spokesperson for Downing Street said.

“The prime minister spoke to Presid­ent Zelensky of Ukraine this morning. They looked ahead to the meeting of National Security Advisers from Euro­­pe, Ukraine and the United States taking place today, hosted by the UK for­eign secretary and US vice president”.

Zelensky has made a flurry of calls with allies since Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow on Wednesday.

“Clear steps are needed, as well as ma­ximum coordination between us and our partners,” Mr Zelensky said in a post on X, after his call with Starmer.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2025

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tribunal delays
10 Aug, 2025

Tribunal delays

TIME has only reinforced the perception that the integrity of the last general election has never been a serious...
Global plastic treaty
10 Aug, 2025

Global plastic treaty

THE world has embarked on a serious attempt to tackle the escalating plastic pollution crisis with talks organised ...
Peca and journalists
10 Aug, 2025

Peca and journalists

IT is some comfort that some lawmakers have at least taken notice. Last week, the Senate Standing Committee on...
Market opportunity
Updated 09 Aug, 2025

Market opportunity

Unless New Delhi can broker a breakthrough in the ongoing trade talks, the tariff's impact on India’s economy can be severe.
Indo-Israel nexus
09 Aug, 2025

Indo-Israel nexus

THE cosy ties between India’s ruling BJP — Hindutva’s political wing — and Zionist Israel is hardly a ...
Harvesting the poor
09 Aug, 2025

Harvesting the poor

THE shocking rescue of a young man, bound to a stretcher and moments away from having his kidney stolen in a Bahria...