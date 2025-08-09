E-Paper | August 09, 2025

Women trekkers start hike to Terich Mir base camp

Our Correspondent Published August 9, 2025 Updated August 9, 2025 10:44am
A team of women trekkers pose in front of a banner, Aug 8. — X/@kptourism
A team of women trekkers pose in front of a banner, Aug 8. — X/@kptourism

CHITRAL: A team of 16 women trekkers left Chitral city for the base camp of Terich Mir, the highest peak of Hindukush range, here on Friday morning in connection with the ‘Year of Terich Mir 2025’ celebrations.

The weeklong trekking is part of the celebrations to mark the first successful ascent to the peak 75 years ago. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is organising the events.

Of the women trekkers, two belong to Chitral, while the rest was drawn from all the four provinces of Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Fauzia Bibi, the board member of KPCTA, and president of tours’ operators association, Chitral, Syed Harir Shah saw the trekkers off.

A separate team of climbers plans to summit the highest peak of Hindukush range

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Fauziz Bibi said the events would go a long way in inculcating in people of Chitral the passion of mountaineering.

She said the initiative would also attract foreign and national mountaineers to Terich Mir and its neighbouring 7,000-metre plus peaks to promote ecotourism.

The group will reach Shagrom, the last village of Terich Valley, before starting the trekking expedition formally towards the base camp situated at an altitude of 5,500 metres.

On Wednesday, an expedition of Pakistani climbers had also left Chitral city to the peak, which is also known as ‘roof of Chitral’.

The team consisted of Sarbaz Khan and Sherzad Karim from GB, Akmal Naveed and Shamsul Qamar from Chitral, Umar Arshad Khan, Major Atif of Pakistan Army, and Dr Naveed.

Akmal Naveed, the youngest member of the team, told Dawn that history was being created as it was for the first time that Pakistani climbers were trying to summit the highest peak of Hindukush.

Omar Arshad Khan, director KPCTA and a member of the team, said for the first time, the provincial government had taken a major step to promote adventure tourism.

He said on the instructions of the chief minister, helicopters would be kept on stand-by at the Chitral Airport to provide rescue services promptly and timely in case of an emergency.

“Special mountaineering equipment for the expedition has been purchased from Nepal and China, which will be available to the climbers in future,” he said.

“No matter whether the mission remains successful or not, its main objective is to promote mountaineering in Chitral and make the local people well conversant with climbing,” he said.

Arshad Khan said earlier, two groups had successfully returned after trekking to the Trich Mir base camp.

Chitral assistant commissioner Mohammad Aftab Munir said it was a milestone in the history of ecotourism of Chitral as the expedition of local people would pave the way for major achievements in the field and promote tourism.

He said potential of tourism would be exploited to its full in the aftermath of the celebrations.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Market opportunity
Updated 09 Aug, 2025

Market opportunity

Unless New Delhi can broker a breakthrough in the ongoing trade talks, the tariff's impact on India’s economy can be severe.
Indo-Israel nexus
09 Aug, 2025

Indo-Israel nexus

THE cosy ties between India’s ruling BJP — Hindutva’s political wing — and Zionist Israel is hardly a ...
Harvesting the poor
09 Aug, 2025

Harvesting the poor

THE shocking rescue of a young man, bound to a stretcher and moments away from having his kidney stolen in a Bahria...
Tough choices
Updated 08 Aug, 2025

Tough choices

Perhaps we find ourselves at this juncture because ever since the ‘war on terror’ was launched in this region, the state’s CT policy has failed to create lasting peace.
Policy crunch
08 Aug, 2025

Policy crunch

WHEN it comes to learning from past failures, Pakistan’s policymakers have shown a remarkable tendency to do quite...
Balochistan’s troubles
08 Aug, 2025

Balochistan’s troubles

THE HRCP’s latest fact-finding report confirms what many in Balochistan have alleged for years: the lack of...