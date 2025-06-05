Cyclist completes ‘first-ever’ bike journey from Karachi to K2

Polish cyclist Małaszko poses at K2 Base Camp.—Photo by the writer

• Polish national Małaszko says he travelled 3,322km and trekked 54km with his bike on his back over 56 days

• Legal dispute over trekking permit fees temporarily halted his expedition, until court intervened

GILGIT: Polish cyclist Paweł Małaszko, who started his ‘K2 B.C Bike Expedition’ from Karachi on April 4 to cycle across Pakistan from the shores of the Arabian Sea to K2 base camp, and completed his journey late last month, claims he is the first person to accomplish this feat.

The 46-year-old cyclist said he completed the 3,376-km journey in 56 days, bicycling 3,322km and trekking with his bike on his back for 54km. His journey included an elevation gain of 32,003 metres and temperatures ranging from 46°C to -18°C.

However, a legal dispute over permit fee hikes between Gilgit-Baltistan tourism and tour operators temporarily halted his journey, preventing the issuance of the required permit.

“When I was on the way, I was informed by my tour operator… that issuing trekking permits has been suspended by the GB tourism department,” he said.

After cycling over 2,000 kilometres to Gilgit, Mr Małaszko approached the GB Chief Court.

He told the judges the expedition was “not only a personal dream but also an opportunity to promote Pakistan as a destination for adventure and exploration throughout Europe and beyond. I have invested significant effort and dedication into this endeavour, and your help would mean the world to me”.

A GB Chief Court judge ordered the tourism department on May 3 to issue the permit at the previous rates, which it subsequently did.

Following the court order, Mr Małaszko travelled to Khunjerab Pass via the Karakoram Highway and then to Skardu, covering 3,050 kilometres by May 7. He commenced the final stage from Skardu to K2 base camp on May 11.

Reflecting on the journey, Mr Małaszko noted Pakistan’s diverse cultures and climates. “From Kara­chi to Multan, I had 46 degrees of heat every day,” he told Dawn in an earlier interview. “At that stage, I had to drive at night and early in the morning to avoid having a sunstroke.”

He praised the local hospitality, saying, “The hospitality among people is very high and that they try to be helpful in every aspect.”

While he found most roads in good condition, he acknowledged the unique challenges of mountain routes. “No one can influence how the mountains behave and whether they destroy the roads,” he said. “It is not man’s fault or negligence. That’s the case with the mountains.”

The final 200-kilometre stretch from Skardu to K2 base camp was described as the “most technical and challenging.” Małaszko explained, “On the way to K2 base camp, there are glaciers, a mountainous route, a steep hike; however, at some sections, I will put my bicycle on the back and travel myself.”

Upon completion, Małaszko claimed two records: cycling from sea level to K2 base camp and from sea level to Khunjerab Pass. “I’m the first man in history reach K2 base camp through by cycling. In addition, from sea level. I made the whole [journey] by force of my own muscles,” he told Dawn.

