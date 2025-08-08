E-Paper | August 08, 2025

Balochistan health minister unveils reforms to improve healthcare system

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 10:05am

QUETTA: Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Thursday unveiled huge reforms focusing on digitisation, decentralisation and equitable service delivery to improve the province’s healthcare system.

Speaking at a press conference along with Health Department Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai and spokesman for the Balochistan government Shahid Rind, Mr Kakar affirmed that now the health department will not succumb to blackmail or pressure in the process of implementing structural reforms.

“With the adoption of mid- to long-term reforms and the integration of technology, we can resolve nearly half of our health sector problems,” Mr Kakar said, adding that administrative, financial and recruitment powers are being devolved to district levels, supported by the formation of divisional level committees.

The minister said that five new health-related laws have been passed to support reforms’ implementation and monthly performance review meetings have been initiated, focusing on underperforming districts.

“A centralised command and control centre has been established to directly monitor healthcare facilities in the province,” the health minister said, adding that for years, hospitals across the province have grappled with erratic medicine supplies and uneven deployment of healthcare professionals.

He said that promotions within the health department had been stalled since 2012 largely due to internal resistance, particularly from doctors who were unwilling to serve outside Quetta and this reluctance of doctors had left people living in rural areas critically underserved.

To address this major problem, the minister said, doctors admitted to medical colleges from various districts will now be sent to their home regions to serve the masses there. The government is now also constructing residential quarters and flats in remote areas of the province to improve living conditions and encourage doctors and other medical staff’s stay at their places of postings.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tough choices
Updated 08 Aug, 2025

Tough choices

Perhaps we find ourselves at this juncture because ever since the ‘war on terror’ was launched in this region, the state’s CT policy has failed to create lasting peace.
Policy crunch
08 Aug, 2025

Policy crunch

WHEN it comes to learning from past failures, Pakistan’s policymakers have shown a remarkable tendency to do quite...
Balochistan’s troubles
08 Aug, 2025

Balochistan’s troubles

THE HRCP’s latest fact-finding report confirms what many in Balochistan have alleged for years: the lack of...
Second chances
Updated 07 Aug, 2025

Second chances

One wonders if the many citizens dispossessed by Bahria Town’s expansionist real estate projects have felt schadenfreude over its predicament.
IHK tinkering
07 Aug, 2025

IHK tinkering

SIX years after India’s attempts to create new ‘facts’ on the ground by bifurcating held Kashmir into the ...
Trading babies
07 Aug, 2025

Trading babies

CHILD trafficking is the most repellant avatar of human sale. Not new to Pakistan, it reduces minors to easy...