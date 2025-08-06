Balochistan’s progress top federal priority, says NA speaker

QUETTA: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest, including federal-provincial coordination, ongoing development projects in Balochistan, law and order and parliamentary cooperation.

Mr Sadiq reaffirmed that the development of Balochistan remains a top priority for the federal government and emphasised that parliament will continue to play an active role in safeguarding the rights of the province’s people.

He strongly condemned India-backed terrorist activities in Balochistan, stating that “agents of Fitna-i-Hindustan are attempting to destabilise the province, but all resources will be mobilised to counter this threat”. He said the entire nation stands united against Indian-sponsored terrorism and that state institutions are responding with a well-coordinated strategy.

Governor Mandokhail provided a detailed briefing on development projects in the province and the prevailing law and order situation.

He stressed the need for strong federal-provincial collaboration to ensure the sustainable development of Balochistan and appreciated the federal government’s support for ongoing initiatives.

Both the NA speaker and governor emphasised the importance of providing education, healthcare and employment opportunities for the youth.

They agreed on the need to enhance inter-provincial harmony and ensure effective representation of Balochistan in federal institutions.

Speaker Sadiq assured his full support in resolving the province’s issues, while Governor Mandokhail praised the speaker’s impartial leadership and effective management of parliamentary affairs.

