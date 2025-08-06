E-Paper | August 06, 2025

Balochistan’s progress top federal priority, says NA speaker

Saleem Shahid Published August 6, 2025 Updated August 6, 2025 05:22am
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail called on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House on August 5, 2025. — PID
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail called on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House on August 5, 2025. — PID

QUETTA: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest, including federal-provincial coordination, ongoing development projects in Balochistan, law and order and parliamentary cooperation.

Mr Sadiq reaffirmed that the development of Balochistan remains a top priority for the federal government and emphasised that parliament will continue to play an active role in safeguarding the rights of the province’s people.

He strongly condemned India-backed terrorist activities in Balochistan, stating that “agents of Fitna-i-Hindustan are attempting to destabilise the province, but all resources will be mobilised to counter this threat”. He said the entire nation stands united against Indian-sponsored terrorism and that state institutions are responding with a well-coordinated strategy.

Governor Mandokhail provided a detailed briefing on development projects in the province and the prevailing law and order situation.

He stressed the need for strong federal-provincial collaboration to ensure the sustainable development of Balochistan and appreciated the federal government’s support for ongoing initiatives.

Both the NA speaker and governor emphasised the importance of providing education, healthcare and employment opportunities for the youth.

They agreed on the need to enhance inter-provincial harmony and ensure effective representation of Balochistan in federal institutions.

Speaker Sadiq assured his full support in resolving the province’s issues, while Governor Mandokhail praised the speaker’s impartial leadership and effective management of parliamentary affairs.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another attempt
Updated 06 Aug, 2025

Another attempt

It is unclear how much longer the PTI can sustain its resistance, or how far its leader is willing to go.
Still in chains
06 Aug, 2025

Still in chains

THE media landscape in Pakistan has seen many ups and downs since independence. At times, there have been periods of...
Bangladesh in limbo
06 Aug, 2025

Bangladesh in limbo

A YEAR has passed since the people of Bangladesh rose in defiance of a brutal autocracy, bringing an end to Sheikh...
Pezeshkian’s visit
Updated 05 Aug, 2025

Pezeshkian’s visit

While we must maintain good ties with the US, it is essential to have cordial relations with a neighbour with whom we share a long border and a long history.
On the right track
05 Aug, 2025

On the right track

WITH the multibillion dollar ML-I project — a key part of the CPEC initiative aimed at upgrading the railway line...
No sporting spirit
05 Aug, 2025

No sporting spirit

IT was high time Pakistan made itself heard. India’s continuous mixing of sports — cricket in particular — ...