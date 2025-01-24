Balochistan offers immense investment opportunities: CM Bugti

QUETTA: Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said Balochis­tan is Pakistan’s gateway to regional and global trade, highlighting that the province offers immense investment opportunities and has the potential to become a leading economic hub for the global community.

“Balochistan is emerging as an attractive destination for investors worldwide, and we are committed to steering it further on the path of development,” he said while addressing an international event organised by the Pathfinder Group in Switzerland.

The chief minister was the guest of honour at the event on Wednesday, which was atten­ded by business leaders and development experts from across the globe.

According to CM House officials, Mr Bugti in his address highlighted that Pakistan, with its population of 240 million, boasts a significant proportion of youth, serving as a crucial asset for the country’s development.

“Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan, covering 44pc of the country’s landmass, is rich in natural resources, holds a strategic location, and offers vast economic potential. It is undoubtedly Pakistan’s gateway to regional and global trade,” he said.

He emphasised the strategic importance of Gwadar Port as the cornerstone of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and underscored Baloc­h­istan’s abundant resources, including the Reko Diq copper-gold reserves, chromite, marble, and vast natural gas deposits, as unmatched opportunities for global investors.

CM Bugti also shed light on the province’s agriculture and fisheries sectors, which are ripe for investment.

“Balochistan produces high-quality dates, apples, pomegranates, and grapes, while its coastal areas offer vast prospects for fisheries and aquaculture,” he said.

To facilitate investment, he pointed out the establishment of special economic zones like the Gwadar Free Zone, offering tax exemptions, duty-free machinery imports, and other investor-friendly incentives.

He also mentioned the government’s focus on infrastructure development to connect markets and communities, thereby fostering economic growth.

“Development is not just about economic growth but about bringing positive changes in people’s lives,” he remarked. The provincial government, he said, is prioritising education, healthcare, and employment while ensuring local communities are integrated into development projects to share the benefits equitably.

Inviting global investors, CM Bugti stated: “Balochistan stands on the threshold of a new era of progress. Leveraging these investment opportunities can pave the way for development not only in Balochistan but across Pakistan and for the global community.”

