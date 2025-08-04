E-Paper | August 05, 2025

Two shot dead, three injured in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Johar: police

Imtiaz Ali Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 11:52pm

Two men were gunned down and three others were wounded in a suspected targeted attack in Gulistan-i-Johar on Monday evening, according to police.

Gulshan Superintendent of Police (SP) Ahmed Iqbal Memon told Dawn.com that five persons were shot and injured by unidentified gunmen at Pehlwan Goth, near the Sindh-Balochistan Housing Society.

“The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead,” Memon said, adding that the exact motive was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, a statement from Sharqi police station read that the victims were sitting at a battery shop at the time of the incident.

“Initial information suggests that two motorcyclists came to the shop and opened fire,” the statement read. “There are reports about the presence of a car at the scene but these are being confirmed.”

The statement added that forensic evidence has been collected from the crime scene, including bullet casings.

East Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Farrukh Raza said in a statement that police were receiving “different information” about the possible motives of the incident from the area.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for a religio-political party, Syed Ali Ahmed Zaidi, told Dawn.com that the shooting was a targeted killing, as one of the victims was the son of a prayer leader in the locality.

“One of the deceased … is the son of Maulana Rajab Ali Bangash, who is the prayer leader of a mosque in the area,” Zaidi said. “All of the victims were Ahle Tashi, who originally hailed from Gilgit-Baltistan,” he added.

One of the party’s leaders, Allama Sadiq Jafri, condemned the incident in a statement, saying, “We demand the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in this incident. The increase in target killings puts a question mark on law enforcement agencies.”

He added: “The network of sectarian extremists is becoming active again.”

Earlier this week, a senior lawyer was shot dead while his son was hurt in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority.

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that the firing took place after a funeral prayer at a mosque in DHA Phase 6.

“As advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam and his son [Khawaja Daniyal, 25] were about to leave the mosque, a lone gunman apparently resorted to firing on them and fled,” the DIG said. “Both father and son were shot and transported to a private hospital in Clifton, where Islam succumbed to his injuries.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terror potpourri
Updated 04 Aug, 2025

Terror potpourri

Kabul must do much more to neutralise the militant threat in Afghanistan.
In honour’s name
04 Aug, 2025

In honour’s name

THE blood of women continues to be spilled in the name of honour and still, the state remains a spectator. A recent...
The plastic problem
04 Aug, 2025

The plastic problem

PLASTIC waste, produced in large quantities, causes substantial damage to people and the ecosystem. The inauguration...
Hybrid ruin
Updated 03 Aug, 2025

Hybrid ruin

The PTI may be suffering, but it still wants the blessing of its tormentors more than the sympathy of their other victims.
No advantage
03 Aug, 2025

No advantage

THE new agreement between Pakistan and the US, heralded as a ‘strategic’ breakthrough in their trade and...
Starvation politics
03 Aug, 2025

Starvation politics

THE visit of US envoy Steve Witkoff to Gaza’s aid corridors underlines how broken the West’s humanitarian...