Grid station attacked, staff held hostage in Mangochar

QUETTA: Nearly two dozen armed men stormed the Zard Ghulam Jan Mangochar Grid Station late on Saturday night, damaging the control room and other equipment after taking security guards and the Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) staff hostage.

“Around 20 armed men attacked the 132kV grid station in the wee hours, causing massive damage to the grid station,” Qesco officials said on Sunday.

The armed men snatched the 12-bore rifle from the security guards and vandalised the premises while holding the staff at gunpoint. They opened fire inside the grid station, damaging the control room, high-power transformer, current transformers, conservator tank, radiator tubes, AC/DC panels, auxiliary panels, and other essential electrical equipment, according to a Qesco spokesperson.

After holding the staff and guards at gunpoint for some time, the attackers reportedly threatened them to vacate the premises immediately or risk losing their life. Subsequently, the staff and guards fled to safety.

Later, Qesco officials submitted a written complaint to the local police station to lodge an FIR against the attackers.

Separately, some men sabotaged the 132kV Yaro industrial transmission line near Kuchlak Bypass by creating a technical fault using ropes.

During a joint patrolling operation with local administration and police, nearly 700m of conductors and various electrical components were found stolen.

The electric company later filed a written request with the police to pursue legal action against those behind the transmission line theft.

The spokesperson expressed serious concern over the rising number of sabotage and theft incidents targeting power infrastructure in Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Dasht, and Sibi in recent weeks. The attacks not only disrupted power supply but also posed a significant threat to public safety and national assets, he added.

The Qesco appealed to all consumers to assist in protecting national infrastructure by reporting any suspicious activity related to theft or tampering of transmission lines.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2025