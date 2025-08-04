E-Paper | August 04, 2025

UN risk report warns world is unprepared for future crises

Amin Ahmed Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 09:24am

ISLAMABAD: A first ever ‘UN Global Risk Report’ has identified eleven risks from across political, technological, societal and environmental domains, describing these as ‘global vulnerabilities’ for which the world is not prepared.

The results based on a survey of more than 1,100 leaders from government, industry, civil society and academia across 136 countries, paints a stark picture of mounting vulnerabilities that threaten to overwhelm international institutions and destabilise societies.

Environmental risks, including climate change inaction, large-scale pollution, and biodiversity loss, dominate the list of concerns, with the report warning that these crises are both highly likely and potentially catastrophic.

Yet, the report also highlights a worrying lack of preparedness for emerging threats such as space-based events, pandemics, and the rapid advance of frontier technologies.

The report concludes with a call from UN secretary-general for the immediate creation of a task team to strengthen the organisation’s capacity to address risks in the information ecosystem.

Environmental challenges and disinformation top list of vulnerabilities

The UN Department of Global Communications has already begun work to assess the impact of mis- and disinformation on the delivery of the UN’s mandate. The report’s authors warn that global vulnerabilities are being exacerbated by weak governance, a lack of political consensus, and the erosion of state sovereignty.

“One thing is clear when looking out on this landscape of global risk: ultimate responsibility lies with today’s leaders,” UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming said.

“They face a stark choice: breakdown, or break through to a better tomorrow — one in which we all live in peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet.”

The survey found that multilateral institutions are least prepared to address five critical risks: outer space, cybersecurity breakdowns, the proliferation of non-state actors, mis- and disinformation, and the erosion of state sovereignty.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2025

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terror potpourri
Updated 04 Aug, 2025

Terror potpourri

Kabul must do much more to neutralise the militant threat in Afghanistan.
In honour’s name
04 Aug, 2025

In honour’s name

THE blood of women continues to be spilled in the name of honour and still, the state remains a spectator. A recent...
The plastic problem
04 Aug, 2025

The plastic problem

PLASTIC waste, produced in large quantities, causes substantial damage to people and the ecosystem. The inauguration...
Hybrid ruin
Updated 03 Aug, 2025

Hybrid ruin

The PTI may be suffering, but it still wants the blessing of its tormentors more than the sympathy of their other victims.
No advantage
03 Aug, 2025

No advantage

THE new agreement between Pakistan and the US, heralded as a ‘strategic’ breakthrough in their trade and...
Starvation politics
03 Aug, 2025

Starvation politics

THE visit of US envoy Steve Witkoff to Gaza’s aid corridors underlines how broken the West’s humanitarian...