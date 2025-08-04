Couple shot dead over ‘honour’ in Rajanpur a year after love marriage

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A man and a woman who had married of their own free will a year ago were shot dead on Sunday, allegedly by the woman’s brother in the jurisdiction of Muhammad Pur Dewan police station in Rajanpur district.

Rajanpur District Police Officer (DPO) Farooq Amjad told Dawn that Saqlain, son of Ghulam Sadiq, a resident of Muhammad Pur Dewan, had contracted marriage with Ayesha Bibi, a year ago, without the consent of her family.

He said that on Sunday, when the couple was in their house, the armed suspect barged in and opened indiscriminate fire, leaving his sister and her husband dead on the spot.

The DPO said that on being informed of the incident, the police acted promptly and arrested the suspect.

The police, after collecting evidence from the crime scene, moved the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.

According to initial investigation, the double murder was committed over ‘honour’. A case is yet to be registered.

NOSE CHOPPED OFF: Four assailants chopped off the nose of a man in a brutal attack in the limits of Kot Mubarak police station on Sunday.

According to the police, four men attacked Jumma Oghani, a resident of Jumma Chowk, and after overpowering him, chopped off his nose with a sharp object, leaving him seriously injured.

The injured man was shifted to hospital.

Police sources say that the victim was in litigation with the attackers.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the culprits.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2025