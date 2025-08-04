E-Paper | August 04, 2025

Couple shot dead over ‘honour’ in Rajanpur a year after love marriage

Our Correspondent Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 11:01am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A man and a woman who had married of their own free will a year ago were shot dead on Sunday, allegedly by the woman’s brother in the jurisdiction of Muhammad Pur Dewan police station in Rajanpur district.

Rajanpur District Police Officer (DPO) Farooq Amjad told Dawn that Saqlain, son of Ghulam Sadiq, a resident of Muhammad Pur Dewan, had contracted marriage with Ayesha Bibi, a year ago, without the consent of her family.

He said that on Sunday, when the couple was in their house, the armed suspect barged in and opened indiscriminate fire, leaving his sister and her husband dead on the spot.

The DPO said that on being informed of the incident, the police acted promptly and arrested the suspect.

The police, after collecting evidence from the crime scene, moved the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.

According to initial investigation, the double murder was committed over ‘honour’. A case is yet to be registered.

NOSE CHOPPED OFF: Four assailants chopped off the nose of a man in a brutal attack in the limits of Kot Mubarak police station on Sunday.

According to the police, four men attacked Jumma Oghani, a resident of Jumma Chowk, and after overpowering him, chopped off his nose with a sharp object, leaving him seriously injured.

The injured man was shifted to hospital.

Police sources say that the victim was in litigation with the attackers.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the culprits.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2025

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terror potpourri
Updated 04 Aug, 2025

Terror potpourri

Kabul must do much more to neutralise the militant threat in Afghanistan.
In honour’s name
04 Aug, 2025

In honour’s name

THE blood of women continues to be spilled in the name of honour and still, the state remains a spectator. A recent...
The plastic problem
04 Aug, 2025

The plastic problem

PLASTIC waste, produced in large quantities, causes substantial damage to people and the ecosystem. The inauguration...
Hybrid ruin
Updated 03 Aug, 2025

Hybrid ruin

The PTI may be suffering, but it still wants the blessing of its tormentors more than the sympathy of their other victims.
No advantage
03 Aug, 2025

No advantage

THE new agreement between Pakistan and the US, heralded as a ‘strategic’ breakthrough in their trade and...
Starvation politics
03 Aug, 2025

Starvation politics

THE visit of US envoy Steve Witkoff to Gaza’s aid corridors underlines how broken the West’s humanitarian...