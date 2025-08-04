Boosting public safety through high quality surveillance cameras

Authorities are installing as many as 2,097 high-resolution surveillance cameras at 359 locations in Rawalpindi under the Safe City project.

The Safe City project is a government programme aimed at boosting public safety through the establishment of a high-quality surveillance system.

CCTV camera surveillance is often seen as beneficial to law enforcement agencies in their fight against crime. It can act as a deterrent, enhance investigations and provide evidence in prosecutions.

The Safe City surveillance system is also useful for monitoring public spaces, traffic police performance, important roadways, real-time incident reporting and essential infrastructure.

OfficialS of Dolphin Force, CCD, Traffic Police, Rescue 1122 and fire department monitor from the dispatch control and command room.

Under the project, cameras will be installed at 359 locations to cover key sites such as major roads, markets, public areas, entry and exit points of the city, government installations, VVIP routes and other important road intersections.So far, 1,700 CCTV cameras have been installed in different parts of the garrison city.

A central control room has been set up at the Safe City Headquarters Complex. The basement, ground floor and first floor of the building have already been completed. However, finishing work is currently underway and is expected to be officially completed before December 2025, the deadline for the project’s completion. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Rawalpindi Region, Rana Abdul Wahab, told Dawn that a total of 2,097 high-resolution CCTV cameras will be installed at 359 key locations across the city.

Around 1,700 cameras have already been installed in market areas, crossing points, and at government installations. The remaining cameras will become active by the end of this month, he added. Of the total CCTV cameras, 15 have been installed at the entry and exit points of Rawalpindi.

He added that “panic buttons” will also be installed at major intersections, market areas, and other important locations, allowing citizens to instantly communicate with the PSCA during emergency situations. Provision of Wi-Fi at 150 spots in Rawalpindi is also part of the PSCA, SSP Wahab said.

The Safe City Headquarters Complex houses the Central Command, Control and Communication System, Dispatch Control Room, Commander Room, and Digital Forensic Room. All Safe City projects established in the Rawalpindi Region are connected with the SC Headquarters in Lahore.

A total of 2,097 CCTV cameras will be installed at 359 sites including 15 entry and exit points.

This project will improve overall governance and boost public trust in law enforcement agencies, said the SSP, adding that the Safe City projects are linked to the PSCA headquarters in Lahore.

He said that representatives of the Dolphin Force, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), City Traffic Police, Crime Control Department (CCD), Fire Department, Rescue 1122, Women Police, Child Protection Department, CTD and regular police are stationed at the Safe City Project to monitor activities in the district and promptly decide on strategies for quick action.

The SSP said that through high-speed recognition of individuals and vehicles, photographs and other particulars of any suspect on the wanted list of the police, CTD, CCD, or any law enforcement agency will be inserted into the Safe City data system.

Front view of the Safe City Authority in Rawalpindi.

Data on stolen vehicles will also be uploaded, helping police arrest suspects anywhere in the province. However, he said that once a suspect has been apprehended, their name would be deleted from the system.

Responding to a question regarding concerns about the potential misuse of surveillance technology and its impact on privacy and civil liberties, SSP Wahab said that the Safe City authorities will strictly follow SOPs.

No one will have access to the recorded videos except authorised police officials, and only with official permission, as the footage is admissible in court, he said.

The SSP further revealed that no one has access to edit or delete the Safe City video footage, and it is stored for a long period. “Nobody has so far claimed that any Safe City video was unreal or fabricated,” he said.

E-challan on the cards

The Punjab Safe City Authority is set to launch online payment of e-challans for 19 traffic violations, which will be monitored by PSCA cameras. According to officials, the system will eliminate the chance of disputing traffic violations. Citizens will be able to pay e-challans online using the Punjab e-pay app on their phones.

SSP Rana Abdul Wahab said that 173 CCTV cameras have also been installed in Murree at 35 locations, along with six panic buttons and Wi-Fi facilities at five different spots.

view of the monitoring room. — Photos by Mohammad Asim

Likewise, the Safe City Project has also started in Taxila with the installation of 93 CCTV cameras at 23 sites. Additionally, 10 panic buttons have been installed at various locations to allow the public to communicate immediately with the PSCA during emergencies, along with Wi-Fi facilities at 19 points.

The project will also include one drone, two air quality monitoring devices, and 20 cell phones. The Safe City project is designed to assist police in crime prevention and investigation support. It is expected to not only prevent crime but also lead to higher conviction rates.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2025