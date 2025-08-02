GB Awami Action Committee leader, woman killed ‘in name of honour’

GILGIT: The Vice Chairman of GB Awami Action Committee, Javed Iqbal, commonly known as Javed Naji, and a married woman were shot dead in the name of honour on Thursday in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Tangir area, the home constituency of Chief Minister Gulbar Khan.

This was the second such honour killing incident in the Tangir district within a week

According to FIR registered with Jaglot Police Station, Javed Iqbal, his wife and children were washing clothes on a river near their home when two men, Afsar Khan and Dar Khan, reached there and allegedly shot Javed Iqbal dead.

The two accused, after killing Javed Iqbal, also killed a married woman in the name of honour.

HRCP denounces second such incident in Tangir area within a week

In the same area on July 21, a man Bareem from Frori village, allegedly shot dead his wife, the mother of four children, and another man in the name of honour.

The incident sparked protest over social media by rights and civil society activists.

Local community leaders and activists of political parties also condemned these killings and called for immediate, transparent investigation into these incidents. They also demanded effective measures to prevent further honour-related killing in GB.

In a statement issued here, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan strongly condemned the brutal ‘honour’ killing of Awami Action Committee vice chairman Javed Iqbal and a married woman in the area.

The HRCP said that Javed Iqbal was murdered in the presence of his mother and wife which also shows the barbarity of the act.

“This marks the second such incident in Tangir within a week in which two women and two men were killed in the name of honour.

“We demand an immediate and transparent investigation, swift prosecution of the perpetrators and urgent action to dismantle the culture of impunity surrounding honour-based violence in Gilgit-Baltistan,” the HRCP said.

Published in Dawn, Aug 2nd, 2025