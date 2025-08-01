Militant attacks see slight rise in July, says think tank

Pakistan witnessed a slight uptick in militant violence in July after a brief decline last month, according to the latest monthly security report released by the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (Picss) on Friday.

In June, there were a total of 78 militant attacks across the country, resulting in at least 100 fatalities, including 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of peace committees, the organisation said in a press statement.

These attacks injured 189 people, comprising 126 security personnel and 63 civilians — marking an eight per cent decrease in attacks, a 12pc drop in fatalities, and 4pc increase in injuries compared to May 2025.

Friday’s report documented 82 militant attacks across the country during July, resulting in 101 fatalities and 150 injuries. According to a Picss statement, those killed in militant attacks included 47 civilians, 36 security personnel, and 18 militants. Among the injured were 90 civilians, 52 security personnel, seven militants, and a member of a peace committee.

“Security forces intensified their counter-militancy operations, killing 106 militants and arresting 69 suspected operatives during the same period,” the statement read, noting that these operations also claimed the lives of seven civilians.

Picss noted that the country saw the lowest monthly toll in actions initiated by security forces, with only one of them losing their life. However, 36 security personnel were killed in militant attacks in July.

“In total, militant attacks and subsequent security operations accounted for 215 deaths in July, comprising 124 militants, 54 civilians, and 37 security personnel, while 199 people were injured, including 107 civilians, 56 security personnel, 35 militants, and one peace committee member,” the think tank said.

“The militants also kidnapped at least 14 individuals during the month.”

A comparative analysis by Picss showed a 5pc rise in militant attacks compared to June 2025. However, fatalities among security forces dropped by 32pc, while civilian deaths increased by 21pc. Militant casualties surged by 49pc.

The report highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including its tribal districts, remained the epicentre of militancy, accounting for 53 of the 82 attacks recorded nationwide.

Balochistan followed with 28 attacks, while no militant incidents were reported from Punjab, Sindh, Azad Kashmir or the Islamabad Capital Territory. However, one attack was recorded in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorism since the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022, vowing to increase attacks.

The government labelled the TTP as Fitna-al-Khawarij and directed the use of the term khariji for attackers. It later designated Balochistan-based groups as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government was implementing a comprehensive and effective strategy to “completely eliminate” the menace posed by the proscribed Fitna-al-Hindustan, Fitna-al-Khawarij and other terrorist outfits to the country.

According to a statement from his office, the prime minister said the state had adopted a “multi-pronged strategy” in the war against terrorism and made “full and effective use” of important elements such as ground operations, legislation, meaningful public communication and discouraging extremist thinking.

He directed the Steering Committee on Counter-Terrorism and Establishment of the State Writ to ensure effective coordination between the federal and provincial governments against terrorism and to strictly implement their recommendations.

In March, Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45pc from 2024 to 1,081.