E-Paper | August 01, 2025

Minor booked under ATA for sharing video on social media

Behram Baloch Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 09:32am

GWADAR: A minor has been booked in a terror abettment case in Gwadar for allegedly sharing a video on social media, officials told Dawn.

The case, registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Makran, accuses a seven-year-old boy of sharing the video of a speech by human rights activist Gulzar Dost in Turbat.

The boy was presented in a court on Thursday.

Officials said the controversial speech delivered by Mr Dost was shared on TikTok by the minor, which was a crime under the Anti Terrorism Act, since the orator was placed in the Fourth Schedule by the provincial government.

Mr Dost has been in detention for the last two weeks.

HRCP ‘appalled’

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned the action.

In a statement, the commission said it was “appalled” by reports that a minor has been presented before an anti-terrorism court on charges of “terrorism” for allegedly sharing the speech of a rights activist on social media.

The “misuse” of anti-terror laws reflected a “gross violation of child rights and due process”.

“We demand the immediate withdrawal of charges, a thorough review of the FIR and accountability for the officials responsible for this alarming overreach,” the HRCP statement added.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New Pak-US era?
Updated 01 Aug, 2025

New Pak-US era?

This surprise turn in bilateral relations should send a positive signal to foreign investors.
Hasty disqualifications
01 Aug, 2025

Hasty disqualifications

THERE were no surprises here. Earlier this week, four lawmakers associated with the PTI, including the leader of the...
Selfless act
01 Aug, 2025

Selfless act

EVEN in death, some courageously choose to offer others a second chance at life. The recent example of 23-year-old...
Sugar politics
Updated 31 Jul, 2025

Sugar politics

The state has yet again failed to regulate the markets and shield the consumers.
Arbaeen travel ban
31 Jul, 2025

Arbaeen travel ban

THE government’s decision to ban travel to Iraq via Iran by the land route for Arbaeen seems both abrupt and...
Betrayed citizens
31 Jul, 2025

Betrayed citizens

THE measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable members — and by that measure, Pakistan is failing...