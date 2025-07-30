E-Paper | July 30, 2025

State Bank keeps monetary policy rate unchanged at 11pc

Dawn.com Published July 30, 2025 Updated July 30, 2025 03:30pm
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed is holding a press conference in Islamabad to announce the monetary policy on July 30, 2025. — DawnNews TV
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed is holding a press conference in Islamabad to announce the monetary policy on July 30, 2025. — DawnNews TV

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) kept its policy rate unchanged on Wednesday at 11 per cent.

The central bank’s policy rate, after being slashed by 1,000bps from 22pc since June 2024 in seven intervals, was cut to 11pc in May. The bank had kept the rate unchanged on June 16 as well.

The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) had claimed that both interest and exchange rates were being kept artificially high without economic justification, and appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure a correction to support growth and stability.

The PBF also criticised the current interest rate of 11pc, calling it unjustifiable given that the Consumer Price Index-based inflation had dropped to 4pc. It urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to reduce the policy rate to at least 9pc in its upcoming monetary policy announcement scheduled for July 30.

More to follow

