Curfew imposed as forces launch ‘Operation Sarbakaf’ in Bajaur

• Sources say four terrorists killed

• Local elders allege civilian casualties

• Residents stage protest in War Mamund area

BAJAUR: Security forces backed by gunship helicopters and artillery launched ‘Operation Sarbakaf’ against terrorists in Lowi Mamund tehsil here on Tuesday and imposed a three-day curfew in the region.

According to a notification, the administration imposed restrictions on all kinds of movement in 16 areas of Lowi Mamund on the recommendation of the district intelligence coordination committee.

The areas where curfew has been imposed include Bad-i-Siah Tharkho, Irab, Gat, Agra, Khurchai, Dawagai, Kalan, Legharai, Kitkot, Gillai, Nakhtar, Zarai, Dambarai, Amanato and Zagai.

The notification said that the restrictions were imposed to ensure safety of people during the operation.

“I am satisfied that such restrictions are necessary to maintain peace, security and public tranquility. I, the deputy commissioner of Bajaur, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, hereby impose a ban on all kinds of movement of individuals outside houses, on roads, vehicles and all forms of traffic on all roads in the aforementioned villages of Lowi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur, with effect from July 29, 2025, to July 31, 2025 (from 5am to 5pm),” said the notification.

Soon after issuance of the notification, security forces backed by gunship helicopters and artillery launched an operation against terrorists in several areas of Lowi Mamund at around 9am.

Sources told this scribe that security forces launched the fresh targeted operation named ‘Operation Sarbakaf’ to eliminate terrorists in different areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil where they had been active for the past several weeks.

They said that senior officials of security forces and district administration held a meeting with a delegation of local elders and political leaders on Friday to take them in confidence about the operation.

Sources said that members of the delegation initially expressed reservations over the operation, fearing civilian casualties and collateral damage.

However, officials assured them it would be a targeted operation aimed at eliminating terrorists, who posed a serious threat to peace in the district.

Sources said that at least four terrorists were killed, around 12 were wounded and about 10 were captured alive by security forces in different areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil during the operation.

However, it was not confirmed officially by security forces and police.

Locals claimed that two civilians, including a child, were killed and eight others, two children and a woman among them, were wounded in different areas in clashes between security forces and terrorists.

The residents of Lowi Mamund tehsil told this scribe that few houses of locals in various areas were also reportedly targeted after militants took shelter in them.

Meanwhile, MPAs Dr Hamidur Rehman, Anwar Zeb Khan and Mohammad Nisar Khan; former MNA Gul Zafar Khan; and the special assistant to prime minister, MNA Mubarakzeb Khan, condemned the operation and imposition of curfew in the area.

They said that in their social media posts that such actions and restrictions were totally against the people of Lowi Mamund tehsil.

They said that if authorities imposed restrictions on movement in the area, they should inform people a day ago so that they could stock essential commodities.

They demanded the lifting of curfew and an end to the military operation. “I would take the whole people of Mamund to roads to hold a protest demonstration against the operation if the offensive wasn’t halted by tomorrow,” said Dr Hamidur Rehman.

JI leader and former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan also expressed concerns over the launch of the operation and urged authorities to stop it immediately.

Also, an emergency meeting of Bajaur Peace Action Committee was held on Tuesday at the residence of MPA Anwarzeb Khan to demand an immediate halt to the operation.

The meeting was attended by local leaders of various political and religious parties and social activists.

They said that authorities had promised them that the civilian population would not be targeted in the operation.

They alleged that civilian casualties indicated that locals were affected in the operation.

No official statement was issued to confirm civilian casualties in the operation till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, the residents of War Mamund tehsil held a protest on Tuesday evening against the suffering of local population in the operation.

Scores of people, mostly youth and political activists, gathered at Shago Village Chowk on Tuesday evening. They alleged that a number of innocent people were killed and wounded during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

They said that residents of the entire Bajaur were peace-loving people and wanted the elimination of anti-peace elements in the region.

However, they said they would not tolerate harm to innocent people during the operation.

They demanded that authorities ensure the safety of civilians during the operation.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party condemned the operation in Bajaur.

In their separate statements here on Tuesday, ANP chief Senator Aimal Wali Khan and provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that the Pakhtun nation faced terrorism and state oppression for decades.

They alleged that the operation in Bajaur resulted in the loss of innocent lives. They questioned the legality of the operation.

They said that according to Article 245 of the Constitution, approval of the provincial government was required for military operations.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2025