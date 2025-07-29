Curfew imposed as 3-day operation against militants begins in Bajaur: official

The Bajaur administration imposed a three-day curfew at 16 places of the district on Tuesday and initiated an operation against militants in the areas.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafiq confirmed the development to Dawn.com.

A notification in this regard issued by Bajaur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Ali Khan said there was a need to impose restrictions on all kinds of movement on the main roads and outside houses at Badi Siah, Tarkho, Irab, Gat, Agra, Khurchai, Dawagai, Kalan, Legharai, Kitkot, Gillai, Nakhtar, Zarai, Dambarai, Amanata and Zagai area of Tehsil Loe Mamund to prevent any untoward incidents as recommended by the Bajaur District Intelligence Coordination Committee to ensure public safety during targeted actions against militants.

The DC imposed a ban on all kinds of movement of individuals outside houses, on roads, vehicles and all forms of traffic on all roads at the above villages with effect from 5am today till 5pm on July 31 (Thursday) under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

It instructed all individuals to comply with the order and restrict all movement on the roads and outside houses, warning that anyone found violating the order would be liable for legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Awami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan alleged that innocent people were injured in the operation and called on the violence to stop.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl also said that it could not support the operation.

The decision came following the police repulsing an attack by terrorists on Thangi checkpost on Sunday night. Officials had told Dawn that terrorists attacked the joint police and FC post in Thangi area of Salarzai tehsil on Sunday night around 9:42 pm. They said that police and security forces personnel at the post responded effectively to the attack.

They said that no casualties were reported in the attack. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police on Monday started checking suspicious vehicles and people to thwart terrorist activities in the district. Several police officials took part in the exercise, searching vehicles and people on roads and exit and entry points, said a statement.

On July 10, Awami National Party politician Maulana Khan Zeb and a policeman were shot dead by unidentified suspects in the district.

An assistant commissioner and a tehsildar were among five people martyred, while 17 others, including several police personnel, sustained injuries when a roadside bomb explosion struck an official vehicle in the district’s Sadiqabad area on July 2.