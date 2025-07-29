E-Paper | July 29, 2025

Indian opposition assails Modi in parliament for failures in Pak-India conflict

Dawn.com Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 08:33pm
Leader of the Opposition of India’s lower house of parliament Rahul Gandhi speaking on July 29. — X/RahulGandhi
Leader of the Opposition of India’s lower house of parliament Rahul Gandhi speaking on July 29. — X/RahulGandhi

Indian opposition parties on Tuesday assailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failures in the Pakistan-India four-day conflict earlier this year.

As New Delhi launched deadly air strikes on Pakistan in early May over allegations about the Pahalgam attack, which Islamabad denied, PAF downed six Indian jets in its response. After tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally reach a ceasefire.

Speaking in the monsoon session of the Indian lower house of parliament, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said Modi’s government “lacked the political will to fight Pakistan and, because of that, asked the armed forces to attack with their hands tied behind their backs,” according to NDTV.

“If Modi ji has even 50 per cent of the courage that Indira Gandhi had, then clearly say in parliament — Donald Trump is lying,” Gandhi, who is a member of the opposition Congress party, said.

He added that the Indian prime minister should state that neither did Trump broker a ceasefire, nor have any of India’s planes had been shot down.

“Don’t make the army a means to save your image, Modi ji,” Gandhi said.

“The defence minister said the most shocking thing. He said that, at 1:35 am, we called Pakistan and told them we had hit non-military targets and didn’t want an escalation,” he added.

The Indian leader of the opposition said the Indian defence minister did not understand what he revealed, adding, “The Director General of Military Operations was told by the government to ask for a ceasefire at 1:35am that very night.”

“You told the Pakistanis exactly what you would do, that you would not hit military targets. You told them directly that you don’t have the political will to fight. It’s like you are telling them, ‘We have slapped you, but we won’t slap you further’,” Gandhi said.

Referring to the Indian Chief of Defence Staff’s admission that Indian jets had been shot down by Pakistan, he said, “CDS Gen Chauhan should have the guts to say that my hands were tied behind my back by my own government.”

He added that not a single country has condemned Pakistan.

Deputy Leader of the Congress party in the lower house, Gaurav Gogoi, said, “You think 35 Rafale jets are enough — we don’t think so. Even losing one would be a big loss,” according to Indian news outlet the Economic Times.

“The media, which gets its information from you, made it seem like we would wake up in Karachi the next day — but you stopped short,” Gogoi added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said, “ Agencies failed. This falls under the home minister — did he resign? Did he even take responsibility?“

She also questioned why PM Modi agreed to stop the war.

Leader of the Opposition of the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge questioned if the Indian government had prior notice of the Pahalgam attack, saying, “PM [Modi] cancelled his schedule three days before the Pahalgam attack — was the govt aware in advance?”

“Trump says five jets were shot down. If he’s your friend and you campaign for him, why are you silent on this?” Kharge asked PM Modi.

Pakistani security sources said on Monday that India has once again begun “fake encounters” under the guise of countering terrorism, with an alleged plan to “use” detained Pakistanis in them, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh denied bowing to pressure to end fighting while speaking at the opening of a discussion in parliament on the Pahalgam attack.

“India halted its operation because all the political and military objectives studied before and during the conflict had been fully achieved,” Singh said. “To suggest that the operation was called off under pressure is baseless and entirely incorrect.”

Amit Shah claims three ‘Pakistanis’ involved in Pahalgam attack killed

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that security forces have killed three “Pakistanis” involved in the Pahalgam attack, Reuters reported.

“I want to tell … the entire nation that these were the three terrorists who killed our citizens … and now all three have been killed,” Shah told parliament during a discussion on the Pakistan-India conflict.

The three were killed in an intense gun battle in a Kashmir forest on Monday, the Indian army said.

Shah said that India had a “lot of proof” that the dead “terrorists” were Pakistanis, as security forces had recovered “Pakistani voter identity cards of two of them and chocolates made in Pakistan”.

Forensic tests showed that the rifles they had with them were used in the April attack, he added.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Shah’s remarks.

Pak India Ties, Pakistan India Tensions
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A land far, far away

A land far, far away

Arifa Noor
Connected with this is the question about whether or not it is possible to view the political crisis in Balochistan as one which can only be handled through force.

Editorial

Time for Palestine
Updated 29 Jul, 2025

Time for Palestine

The recognition of Palestine is a right owed to a people who have endured generations of occupation, blockade and statelessness.
Farmers’ distress
29 Jul, 2025

Farmers’ distress

THE Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has painted an alarming picture of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, highlighting...
Stem the tide
29 Jul, 2025

Stem the tide

THE statistics are sobering. Despite frantic efforts to contain its spread, the tally of polio cases this year has...
Vision for reforms
Updated 28 Jul, 2025

Vision for reforms

Every chief justice has, in recent years, attempted to reform their institution, but these efforts have failed to deliver a robust justice system for ordinary citizens.
Climate and poverty
28 Jul, 2025

Climate and poverty

CLIMATE change can no longer be viewed merely as an environmental problem; it is now driving up poverty, a new World...
New party in UK
28 Jul, 2025

New party in UK

BRITISH politician Jeremy Corbyn’s announcement of a new political party marks a critical juncture in British...