Fighting on Thai-Cambodia border halts amid shaky truce

AFP | Dawn.com Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 01:05pm
This handout photo taken and released by the Royal Thai Army on July 29 shows commanders of the Royal Thai Army (R) and Royal Cambodian Army (L) meeting at the Thai-Cambodia border. — AFP
This handout photo taken and released by the Royal Thai Army on July 29 shows commanders of the Royal Thai Army (R) and Royal Cambodian Army (L) meeting at the Thai-Cambodia border. — AFP

A shaky ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia appeared to be holding on Tuesday, as military commanders met despite Bangkok’s allegations that the truce had been breached with overnight skirmishes.

Following peace talks in Malaysia on Monday, both sides agreed that an unconditional ceasefire would start at midnight to end fighting over a smattering of ancient temples in disputed zones along their 800-kilometre (500-mile) border.

On Tuesday, the Thai military said Cambodian troops “had launched armed attacks into several areas” in “a clear attempt to undermine mutual trust”, but said clashes later stopped.

Cambodia’s defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata insisted there had been “no armed clashes against each other in any regions”.

However, both sides said some morning meetings between rival military commanders along the border — scheduled as part of the pact — had gone ahead.

Cambodian leader Hun Manet and Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shook hands over the ceasefire deal on Monday at peace talks hosted by Malaysia and attended by delegates from the United States and China.

“I saw photos of the two leaders shaking hands,” said 32-year-old pharmacy worker Kittisak Sukwilai in the Thai city of Surin — 50 kilometres from the border.

“I just hope it’s not just a photo op with fake smiles — and that those hands aren’t actually preparing to stab each other in the back.”

In Cambodia’s Samraong city — 20 kilometres from the frontier — an AFP journalist said the sound of blasts stopped in the 30 minutes leading up to midnight, with the lull continuing until midday.

“The frontline has eased since the ceasefire at 12 midnight,” Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a Tuesday morning message on Facebook.

‘Good faith’

Jets, rockets and artillery killed at least 42 people since last Thursday and displaced more than 300,000 — prompting intervention from US President Donald Trump over the weekend.

The flare-up was the deadliest since violence raged sporadically from 2008-2011 over the territory, claimed by both because of a vague demarcation made by Cambodia’s French colonial administrators in 1907.

“When I heard the news I was so happy because I miss my home and my belongings that I left behind,” Phean Neth told AFP at a sprawling camp for Cambodian evacuees on a temple site away from the fighting.

“I am so happy that I can’t describe it,” said the 45-year-old.

A joint statement from both countries — as well as Malaysia — said the ceasefire was “a vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security”.

Both sides are courting Trump for trade deals to avert his threat of eye-watering tariffs, and the US State Department said its officials had been “on the ground” to shepherd peace talks.

“I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade,” Trump said in a message on his Truth Social platform, taking credit for the ceasefire deal after it was announced.

“The US and I are still in negotiations,” Thailand’s Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re still waiting for the US to decide whether to accept our proposal.”

‘Good faith’ needed

The statement said China also had “active participation” in the talks, hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN bloc chair Anwar Ibrahim in his country’s administrative capital, Putrajaya.

Hun Manet thanked Trump for his “decisive” support, while his Thai counterpart Phumtham said it should be “carried out in good faith by both sides”.

Each side had already agreed to a truce in principle while accusing the other of undermining peace efforts, trading allegations about the use of cluster bombs and targeting of hospitals.

Thailand says 14 of its soldiers and 15 civilians were killed, while Cambodia has confirmed only eight civilian and five military deaths.

More than 188,000 people have fled Thailand’s border regions, while around 140,000 have been driven from their homes in Cambodia.

Pakistan welcomes talks; hopes for a ‘peaceful resolution’

Pakistan welcomed the Malaysian-mediated peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia, stressing the need for “diplomacy and regional cooperation”, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the FO said, “Pakistan welcomes the successful conclusion of the special meeting hosted by Malaysia on the Cambodia-Thailand situation.”

“We appreciate the spirit of dialogue and express hope for a peaceful resolution through diplomacy and regional cooperation,” the FO added.

