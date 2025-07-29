Key suspects held in Swat seminary murder case

SWAT: District police officer Mohammad Umar Khan announced on Monday the arrest of key suspects involved in the tragic murder of a minor student at a seminary in the Chaliyar area of Khwazakhela.

The main accused, Qari Umar and his son, Ihsanullah, were apprehended following a determined search operation launched by Swat police. The two had been on the run since the incident, which occurred on July 21 and sparked widespread outrage across the region.

According to the police, the child was brutally tortured to death at the madressah, allegedly by multiple individuals, including teachers.

The disturbing incident led to the immediate arrest of 10 suspects from the site. However, the principal accused managed to flee, prompting an intensive manhunt.

DPO Umar said the arrest of Qari Umar and his son was the result of “tireless efforts” by the Swat police. “Justice will be ensured, and all individuals involved in this heinous act will be brought to justice,” he stated.

The murder triggered strong public reaction, with citizens and rights activists demanding accountability and stricter oversight of unregistered seminaries in the region. Authorities have since reiterated their commitment to safeguarding children’s rights and preventing future abuse in religious institutions.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2025