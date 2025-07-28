E-Paper | July 28, 2025

PPP opposes govt move to ban road travel to Iran, Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrims

Nadir Guramani Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 08:01pm

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday criticised the federal government’s move to ban Pakistani piligims from travelling to Iran and Iraq by road.

Pilgrims visit Iraq to attend the chehlum commemoration — also known as Arbaeen (40 in Arabic) — to mark the 40th day of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Husain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A day earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that zaireen (pilgrims) will be barred from travelling by road to Iran and Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage due to public and national security.

PPP leader Hassan Murtaza issued a statement today, saying: “The federal and provincial governments should ensure the safety of pilgrims with the help of security agencies.”

The state was responsible for the security of travellers, he added.

He criticised the ban, stating that it will severely affect the common man. “Why can’t a common man, who pays taxes to the state, travel by land?” he said.

The PPP leader said that pilgrimages were being removed from the reach of the poor.

“The Arbaeen pilgrims save up each penny to go on pilgrimage with their family. Visitors prefer travelling by road because it costs less money,” he added.

Iraq’s Karbala, where Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas are buried in two enormous mausoleums facing each other, is the centre of the Shia world during this time. More than 21 million devotees took part in the pilgrimage last year.

Pakistan is set to introduce a new travel management system from Jan 1, 2026, under which pilgrims will only be allowed to undertake the journey under registered organisers.

Under the new measures, the traditional Salar System will be abolished and replaced with a Zaireen Group Organisers model. Alongside weekly flights to Iran being increased from six to 15, 107 additional special flights will also be arranged for pilgrims heading to Iraq.

After the PM-interior minister’s meeting a day earlier, Pakistan International Airlines announced that it will start special flights for Iraq to accommodate zaireen from Aug 8 to 11.

Reacting sharply to the move, the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) rejec­ted the ban on Sunday, calling it unacceptable, unjustified and unconstitutional.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Vision for reforms
Updated 28 Jul, 2025

Vision for reforms

Every chief justice has, in recent years, attempted to reform their institution, but these efforts have failed to deliver a robust justice system for ordinary citizens.
Climate and poverty
28 Jul, 2025

Climate and poverty

CLIMATE change can no longer be viewed merely as an environmental problem; it is now driving up poverty, a new World...
New party in UK
28 Jul, 2025

New party in UK

BRITISH politician Jeremy Corbyn’s announcement of a new political party marks a critical juncture in British...
Pakistan-US cooperation
Updated 27 Jul, 2025

Pakistan-US cooperation

The two sides appear ready to recalibrate their economic and strategic ties after years of diplomatic chill and disengagement.
Social terrorists
27 Jul, 2025

Social terrorists

THE state seems to be concerned about the growing influence of extremists and terrorist outfits on social media...
Jirga injustices
27 Jul, 2025

Jirga injustices

WOMEN are incidental for jirgas. The latest victim was a newly-wed 19-year-old who was murdered for ‘honour’ in...