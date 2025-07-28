Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan agree to enhance trade volume up to $100m

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed an agreement to enhance their bilateral trade volume up to $100 million at a session of their inter-governmental commission on Monday.

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic share longstanding relations, founded on deep-rooted cultural, historical and spiritual affinities. However, the bilateral trade volume has declined significantly, from $11.2m in 2022-23 to $5.18m in 2024-25.

Addressing the fifth session of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari said: “We acknowledge the pressing need to revitalise our trade engagement and reaffirm our shared aspiration to elevate bilateral trade up to $100m.”

He added that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan’s trade and economic relations would continue to serve as a foundation of their bilateral partnership.

Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov was present at the session, along with delegates from the Kyrgyz Republic and Pakistan.

Leghari extended appreciation to the Kyrgyz delegates for their continued engagement and commitment to a “prosperous and interconnected future for the two nations”, noting the progress made across various sectors since the formalisation of their economic relationship in 1994.

“This session marks yet another important milestone in our collective journey of strengthening and institutionalising our bilateral partnership,” he said.

“Under the framework of this commission, our cooperation has steadily expanded across a broad spectrum — ranging from trade and investment to tourism, agriculture, energy, science and technology and education.

“It is heartening to witness the growing momentum, despite the challenges that continue to affect global and regional economic landscapes,” the minister added.

He highlighted the need for consistent and collaborative efforts between the two countries across multiple sectors to achieve their goals.

“The revival of the Pakistan-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council, sustained business-to-business (B2B) interactions, and the early finalisation of a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on electronic data interchange between customs authorities, are essential steps forward,” he said.

Leghari took positive note of the inaugural meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment, saying that the two parties were now looking ahead to expediting progress on the Pakistan-Kyrgyz Transit Trade Agreement, a key initiative aimed at “enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating seamless cross-border trade”.

He added that the signing of an MoU and cooperation in halal trade were a step towards achieving shared goals.

Leghari stated that investment remained a key area of priority and potential for both countries, drawing attention to the signing of the MoU between the National Investments Agency of Kyrgyzstan and the Board of Investment of Pakistan.

He said that the agreement provided a “solid foundation for targeted engagement” in high-potential sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, minerals, tourism, and information technology.

He appreciated Kyrgyzstan’s offer of access to the At-Bashi Logistics Centre for Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation (NLC), saying that it stood “as a commendable example of enterprise-level cooperation, and one that we also hope to replicate across other domains”.

To foster broader private sector participation, he encouraged both sides to enhance the online visibility of investment opportunities by providing comprehensive and up-to-date information on Special Economic Zones, tax incentives, and priority sectors.

Leghari said that tourism and cultural exchange served as “powerful conduits” for deepening people-to-people connectivity.

“Both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, endowed with stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage, stand to gain significantly from closer collaboration in this domain,” he said.

“We look forward to finalising the MoU on tourism, hospitality, and investment, and to expanding the exchange of tour operators and tourism-related information, including active participation in international exhibitions.”

He called the signing of an MoU on cooperation in the field of agriculture a “pivotal step” towards promoting trade in Kyrgyz legumes and the export of Pakistan’s basmati rice, among other value-added food products.

“Enhanced collaboration on veterinary and phytosanitary controls will further facilitate safe and efficient food trade,” he added.

The minister noted both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan shared a vision of green and sustainable development, adding that they were aligned on exploring Pakistan’s participation in the proposed 500-kilovolt Torugart–XUAR–Gilgit-Baltistan transmission line, which would establish a strategic Kyrgyzstan–China–Pakistan electricity grid.

He also welcomed Kyrgyz interest in investing in Pakistan’s mining sector, particularly in copper and gold exploration.

The minister stressed that strengthening transport and communication infrastructure remained “critical for the realisation of our economic potential”.

“We anticipate progress on the postal cooperation agreement, operationalisation of cargo under the 1995 International Motor Transportation Agreement, and improvements in e-commerce connectivity,” he said, adding that he was encouraged by discussions on expanding air and rail links, including flight frequency increases.

He called attention to the financial sector, saying that it served as a vital engine for economic growth.

“We appreciate the mutual interest in enhancing inter-bank and financial cooperation, particularly in Islamic banking and financial innovation,” he said.

He also praised the recent agreement between the State Bank of Pakistan and the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic for joint training programmes, calling it “a constructive step toward deepening institutional collaboration”.

He added that the health sector also offered significant and strategic opportunities for advancing bilateral cooperation, saying, “We remain optimistic about the early finalisation of the MoU on higher medical education.”

The minister commended Kyrgyzpharmacia for its engagement with Pakistani pharmaceutical firms, particularly in exploring the supply of Pakistani pharmaceutical products to the Kyrgyz Republic and potential joint ventures in vaccine production in collaboration with the National Institute of Health.

He further underscored the importance of regulatory alignment and the need to streamline the registration process for Pakistani medicines in Kyrgyzstan, saying that they would help ensure timely access and promote greater commercial collaboration in the health sector.

“The cultural sector serves as a vital bridge, fostering mutual understanding and enriching the shared heritage between our nations. It is essential that we translate these affinities into formal institutional mechanisms.”

Leghari asserted that the finalisation of the Agreement on Culture and the organisation of joint cultural events would “significantly deepen” connections.

He also highlighted youth engagement as a “dynamic platform for cultivating future leaders and strengthening the bonds of friendship” between the countries, saying that younger generations could be empowered to advance the partnership via conferences, seminars on youth policy issues, and “the exchange of experiences”.

“Education forms the cornerstone of our partnership, serving as a catalyst for knowledge exchange and capacity building to advance sustainable development,” the minister said. “Our efforts remain focused on collaboration in STEM training, academic exchanges, and joint research initiatives.”

Leghari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Kyrgyz students through the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP), encouraging the strengthening of institutional partnerships between the two countries’ universities.

The minister said in his concluding remarks that the commission’s fifth session offered a renewed opportunity to “transform (the countries’) shared vision into enduring outcomes”.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to fostering a stronger, integrated, and resilient partnership, anchored in mutual respect, cooperation, and regional peace,” he said.

Alongside bilateral relations, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are both members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisa­tion, a 10-nation Eurasian security and political grouping whose other members include China, Russia, India, and Iran.

Over the past week, Pakistan has made efforts to expand defence cooperation with other nations. Saudi Arabia’s naval chief met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi last Thursday, while Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir met with Chinese senior political and military leadership in Beijing on Friday.