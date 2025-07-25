China appreciates Pakistan’s role for regional peace in meeting with COAS Munir: ISPR

China acknowledged Pakistan’s role in regional peace during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

Pakistan and China share a longstanding strategic partnership rooted in mutual trust, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity.

Over the decades, ties have expanded across different sectors, including trade, energy, infrastructure, and defence collaboration, with initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) symbolising a shared vision for development.

During his official visit to the People’s Republic of China, the army chief held meetings with senior Chinese political and military leadership in Beijing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“Chinese military leadership reiterated full confidence in the strength of the bilateral defence partnership and acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal role in promoting regional peace,” it said.

COAS Munir called on Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the statement read.

“Discussions focused on the evolving regional and global political landscape, connectivity initiatives under the CPEC, and the need for coordinated responses to shared geopolitical challenges,” it added.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction over the depth of bilateral engagement and reiterated their shared commitment to sovereign equality, multilateral cooperation, and long-term regional stability.”

The statement continued that the “Chinese leadership lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces as a cornerstone of resilience and a vital contributor to peace in South Asia”.

The military engagement between both sides included “comprehensive exchanges on defence and security cooperation, including counterterrorism collaboration, joint training, defence modernisation, and enhanced institutional linkages”, ISPR said.

“Emphasis was placed on improving operational interoperability and strategic coordination to confront hybrid and transnational threats,” it added.

Field Marshal Munir held meetings with various Chinese military leaders, the statement read, adding, “Upon arrival at the People’s Liberation Army Headquarters, the COAS was presented with a guard of honour, symbolising the longstanding camaraderie between the two armed forces.”

The COAS appreciated China’s “consistent support” and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to “further expanding military-to-military cooperation across all domains”, the ISPR stated.

The statement said that the visit “reflects the growing depth of politico-military ties between the two brotherly nations and underscores their shared resolve to advance regional security through sustained high-level dialogue and engagements”.

A day earlier, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese shipping giant, Shandong Xinxu Group, in a move that is set to bring about a “major transformation” in the shipping sector.

Last week, Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Chinese foreign minister, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and promoting regional peace, stability and development.