Pakistan fully committed to building secure, prosperous regional environment with allies: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday said Pakistan was committed to building a secure and prosperous environment in the region with the help of partner nations.

Over the past week, Pakistan has made efforts to expand defence cooperation with other nations. Saudi Arabia’s naval chief met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi on Thursday, while COAS Munir met Chinese senior political and military leadership in Beijing on Friday.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Islamabad hosted the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference under the theme of ‘Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace’ today, attended by senior military officials from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The ISPR said COAS Munir formally welcomed the distinguished defence delegations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to peace, stability and constructive engagement across the region.

“In an era defined by transnational threats and complex hybrid challenges, the imperative for deeper military-to-military cooperation, strategic dialogue and mutual trust is paramount. Pakistan remains fully committed to working with partner nations to build a secure and prosperous regional environment,” Field Marshal Munir was quoted as saying by the statement.

The ISPR said the session’s participants also discussed regional security dynamics, the evolving security environment in central and south Asia and the necessity of joint training initiatives, counter-terrorism cooperation and coordinated humanitarian responses.

“This landmark multilateral engagement marked a significant stride toward advancing regional security cooperation, military diplomacy and strategic dialogue among participating nations,” the statement said.

According to the ISPR, the conference sought to reinforce security collaborations, enhance training initiatives and exchange the best practices in counterterrorism and other defence and security programmes.

The military’s media wing added that the participants collectively reaffirmed their resolve to uphold peace, respect, national sovereignty and confront common security threats such as terrorism, cybersecurity and violent extremism.

“Participants commended Pakistan’s leadership, hospitality, and initiative in fostering such inclusive and forward-looking defence diplomacy,” the ISPR said.

It further added: “This strategic convergence reflects Pakistan’s enduring commitment to a secure, interconnected and cooperative region, anchored in shared security interests and regional solidarity.”

Pakistan’s role in regional peace was lauded by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a meeting with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday.

“Pakistan has always played a positive role in global and regional peace,” the Foreign Office had quoted the US secretary of state as saying while the US State Department said he expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued willingness to play a constructive role in mediating conversations with Iran and its commitment to preserving regional stability.

Govt honours US Centcom chief with Nishan-i-Imtiaz

Separately, the government conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) award upon Army General Michael Kurilla, Commander of United States Central Command (Centcom), “in recognition of his exemplary service and pivotal role in advancing enduring military cooperation between Pakistan and the United States”, the ISPR announced in a statement.

In a formal ceremony held at the Presidency, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the decoration upon Gen Kurilla, acknowledging his contributions to regional security and his efforts in bolstering strategic defence ties between Islamabad and Washington. Upon his arrival, the Centcom chief was presented with a guard of honour.

“General Kurilla’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in fostering mutual understanding, enhancing defence collaboration, and deepening counterterrorism cooperation between the Pakistan Armed Forces and Centcom,” the statement read.

“His consistent engagement reflects a profound respect for Pakistan’s central role in promoting peace and stability across the region.”

According to the ISPR, conferring the award represented the “deep appreciation for Gen Kurilla’s unwavering support” and affirmed the depth of Pakistan and the US’ strategic ties.

The statement added that Gen Kurilla held detailed meetings with senior Pakistani civil and military leadership, including the president and COAS. Regional security, military-to-military engagement and joint efforts to combat terrorism were among the topics discussed.

“This high-level recognition underscores the enduring strategic relationship between Pakistan and the United States and reaffirms their shared commitment to regional peace, security and long-term defence cooperation,” the ISPR stated.