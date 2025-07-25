E-Paper | July 25, 2025

Police recover abducted minor, arrest main suspect in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 04:14pm

The main suspect involved in kidnapping a three-year-old girl in Karachi was arrested while the victim was recovered, police said on Friday.

According to a first information report (FIR) filed by the girl’s father, seen by Dawn.com, the incident occurred on July 23.

The girl went to a shop near her house and disappeared around 9pm, the FIR read, adding that the family tried to search for her but was unable to find her.

A case was registered at the Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police station under Section 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

“The police took prompt and effective action by not only recovering the girl safely, but also arresting the main suspect involved in the kidnapping,” a statement by the Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) spokesperson Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said.

“The police team, led by Station House Officer Khawaja Ajmer Nagri Sarfaraz, conducted a successful operation within 24 hours,” it added.

The statement cited police sources, saying that the operation was completed in a “confidential and professional manner” to prevent harming the victim.

“During interrogation, the suspect revealed that his brother is in jail in the custody of Manghopir police and he kidnapped the girl to get ransom money for his bail,” the spokesperson said, adding that the suspect belonged to the girl’s family.

Further investigation was underway to unearth the facts, the statement read.

Earlier this week, police arrested a couple and their son-in-law for their alleged involvement in kidnapping a school-age child, who was found begging outside a mosque in Shah Latif Town on Monday, several months after his disappearance.

In March, a teenage girl kidnapped from Surjani was recovered from a roadside in Scheme-33 with “multiple physical injuries”.

As many as 3,364 child abuse cases were reported from across the country last year, according to a civil society report. A total of 1,204 cases were of abduction and 241 cases of missing children.

The report Cruel Numbers 2024 by Sahil was prepared based on data collected from 81 national and regional newspapers across the country.

“The objective of the report is to present the data on the situation regarding violence against children (up to 18 years) in cases of sexual abuse, abduction/kidnapping, missing children, and child marriages,” the report stated.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Litmus test for UN
Updated 25 Jul, 2025

Litmus test for UN

The horror unfolding in Gaza is a collapse of the very global norms the UN was founded to uphold.
D.G. Khan lawlessness
Updated 25 Jul, 2025

D.G. Khan lawlessness

The region risks becoming another flashpoint unless the network of militants and gangs is completely dismantled.
Dower ruling
25 Jul, 2025

Dower ruling

IT is always encouraging to see the Supreme Court act with moral clarity on issues that often go unaddressed. On...
Justice or spectacle?
Updated 24 Jul, 2025

Justice or spectacle?

Prosecuting them under standard criminal laws would have sufficed.
Privatising Discos
24 Jul, 2025

Privatising Discos

A TOP official of the Privatisation Commission has informed a parliamentary panel that the government plans to ...
Failed approach
24 Jul, 2025

Failed approach

APPARENTLY, Pakistan were weighed down by the promise they had made. Salman Ali Agha’s men kept only half of it ...