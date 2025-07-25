PM Shehbaz tasks Ahsan Iqbal with civil service overhaul

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formed a high-level committee headed by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal to draft recommendations for improving the civil service structure and aligning it with modern-day requirements.

Chairing a meeting on civil service reforms, the PM directed the committee to submit comprehensive, reform-oriented proposals within one month after detailed consultations.

He directed the committee to develop recommendations regarding the merit-based recruitment of top talent, the development of key performance indicator or KPI-based performance targets for promotions, and the improvement of the Annual Confidential Report system, as well as suggestions for effective alternatives.

The recommendations should also include a plan to enhance officers’ capacity through modern technology and systems, he said, stressing that the recommendations must aim to lay the foundation for a sustainable system, ensure improved governance and establish a continuous mechanism to align the civil services with contemporary demands.

Meets World Bank VP, reaffirms commitment to strengthening development cooperation

During the briefing on civil service reforms, it was stated that suggestions were being developed following consultation on recruitment, training, performance evaluation, salary impro­vement and promotions in the civil service.

A comparative analysis of civil service reforms in other countries in the region, including Pakistan, was also presented.

The meeting was informed that the final recommendations will focus on improving governance, enhancing the quality of life for ordinary citizens, and ensuring a merit-based recruitment of top talent at the core of civil service reforms.

Meeting with World Bank VP

Later in the day, PM Shehbaz met with Ousmane Dione, the regional vice president of the World Bank for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan, to reaffirm mutual commitment to strengthening development cooperation.

The prime minister thanked World Bank President Ajay Banga and former country director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine for their key role in advancing the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan.

He appreciated the CPF’s strategic role in supporting Pakistan’s development priorities, particularly in the areas of energy, human capital, climate change and governance reforms.

He also acknowledged the World Bank’s principled support for Pakistan’s legitimate position, in light of India’s unilateral and unlawful actions that undermine important international agreements, such as the Indus Waters Treaty.

PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to upholding international law, regional peace and resolving disputes through dialogue. He also thanked the World Bank for its timely support following the devastating 2022 floods, which helped the government initiate relief and reconstruction efforts.

Mr Dione reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to deepening and expanding its longstanding partnership with Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2025