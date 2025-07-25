E-Paper | July 25, 2025

France will recognise Palestinian state in Sept, Macron says

AFP Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 10:08am

PARIS: France will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

“True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the state of Palestine. I will make a formal announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in September,” the French head of state wrote on X and Instagram.

Including France, Palestinian statehood is now recognised by 142 countries, though Israel and the United States strongly oppose recognition.

France would be the most significant European power to recognise a Palestinian state.

“The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and rescue the civilian population,” Macron wrote.

“We must finally build the state of Palestine, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East.”

PA welcomes intent

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas’s deputy, Hussein al Sheikh, welcomed France’s intent to recognise the state of Palestine, thanking President Macron.

“This position reflects France’s commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state,” Sheikh said.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Litmus test for UN
Updated 25 Jul, 2025

Litmus test for UN

The horror unfolding in Gaza is a collapse of the very global norms the UN was founded to uphold.
D.G. Khan lawlessness
Updated 25 Jul, 2025

D.G. Khan lawlessness

The region risks becoming another flashpoint unless the network of militants and gangs is completely dismantled.
Dower ruling
25 Jul, 2025

Dower ruling

IT is always encouraging to see the Supreme Court act with moral clarity on issues that often go unaddressed. On...
Justice or spectacle?
Updated 24 Jul, 2025

Justice or spectacle?

Prosecuting them under standard criminal laws would have sufficed.
Privatising Discos
24 Jul, 2025

Privatising Discos

A TOP official of the Privatisation Commission has informed a parliamentary panel that the government plans to ...
Failed approach
24 Jul, 2025

Failed approach

APPARENTLY, Pakistan were weighed down by the promise they had made. Salman Ali Agha’s men kept only half of it ...