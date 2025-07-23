No bids in sugar tender

HAMBURG: No trading companies were believed to have submitted price offers in the international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar from Pakistan which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Traders said the shipment and arrival periods were regarded as having too short notice for realistic offers.

The tender from the state-run Trading Corp­oration of Pakistan (TCP) sought loading from Aug 1-15. The entire volume purchased was sought for arrival in Pakistan by Aug 30.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2025