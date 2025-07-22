Govt says Punjab Assembly opposition leader’s 10-year sentence in May 9 riots case according to law

The federal government on Tuesday welcomed a Sargodha Anti-Terrorism Court’s (ATC) sentencing of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly (PA) Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar to 10 years in prison over a case related to the nationwide riots on May 9, 2023, hailing it as a positive step.

On May 9, 2023, military installations and state-owned buildings were vandalised as PTI supporters protested the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan — who was released later but has been imprisoned in various cases since August 2023. Following the riots, thousands of protesters, including the party’s top leadership, were arrested.

Addressing a press conference today in Islamabad, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik said: “Today, the Sargodha ATC issued an order and we welcome it … I think it is a very positive step as justice has been upheld.”

He said the verdict “fulfils all requirements of justice” and followed due process since the entire trial proceedings were carried out legally. “The decision announced is in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” Malik said.

The state minister said Bhachar, PTI MNA Ahmed Chattha and former MNA Bilal Ejaz were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment each in a case related to the riots.

“When you take the law into your own hand, whether you’re an MNA or MPA or opposition leader … the [status] doesn’t matter, as the law is equal for everyone and will come into force.”

Malik hoped that other May 9-related cases would be decided soon as well.

Assailing the PTI, he alleged that the riots were “carefully curated” via “planning” to precisely attack over 200 locations.

Meanwhile, Bachar said in a post on X that he would not abandon his support of Imran.

PTI MNA Asad Qaiser condemned the sentences, alleging that “neither was any transparent or legal procedure followed in the case, nor was any credible witness presented. The demands of justice were grossly violated.”

He said in a post on X that the party would challenge the “biased decision” in the high court.

Terming the decision “outright injustice”, the party’s South Punjab wing said, “The truth is that the establishment’s role in this entire process is evident to all, and nothing called justice remains.

“These punishments are not only vengeful actions but also an insult to the country’s democracy, judiciary, and people, and now the people will no longer stay silent!” the statement read.

PTI MNA and lawyer Shafqat Awan also condemned the decision. “I have never seen a more horrific and brutal decision than the one given by the Sargodha ATC judge,” he told reporters.

Punjab Assembly PTI MPAs restored

Today’s conviction follows a recent tussle between the PML-N’s Punjab government and the PTI, after PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan suspended 26 opposition MPAs and sought their disqualification for their “unparliamentary conduct”.

However, days ago, in a significant step towards de-escalation of political tensions, Ahmad formally rejected the disqualification petitions following negotiations between the government and the opposition.

A notification by the assembly secretariat today said the 26 PTI lawmakers stood restored as MPAs.

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said that the earlier order to suspend the provincial assembly members was withdrawn. The order listed the names of the 26 PTI MPAs.