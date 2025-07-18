Punjab Assembly talks progress, but PTI stands firm on suspensions

• Mujtaba terms meeting ‘productive’, insists there will be no use of abusive language, sloganeering in future

• Claims opposition didn’t raise issue of reinstating suspended lawmakers

• Bhachar rejects assertion, says no return to house until MPAs’ suspension withdrawn

LAHORE: Negotiations between the trea­­sury and opposition benches in the Punjab Assembly made headway during the third round of talks on Thursday, with both sides reaching an agreement on parliamentary conduct and activation of key house committees.

However, a deadlock persists over the reinstatement of 26 suspended opposition lawmakers and the withdrawal of fines imposed on them — an issue the opposition insists is non-negotiable for their return to the house.

The 26 PTI lawmakers in question were suspended for 15 sittings following their protest during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s speech on June 27.

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehm­an told reporters after the meeting on Thursday, “This was the third sitting of the negotiation committee, and today’s session was productive. We have reached a consensus with the op­­­position (on certain issues),” he said.

He added that in future, there would be no use of abusive language, sloganeering or disruptions during assembly proceedings. “When the opposition leader speaks, there will be no sloganeering. Similarly, there will be no disruptions during the chief minister’s speech. The house will operate according to the recommendations of the Business Advisory Committee,” he noted.

Mr Rehman also said the Ethics Com­m­ittee would be made functional and tasked with reviewing any violations of the assembly’s rules of procedure after each session.

He claimed the opposition had not raised the issue of reinstating suspended lawmakers. However, the assertion was rebutted by opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar. Speaking to the media separately, he said, “We will never enter the house without our suspended colleagues.”

Mr Bhachar confirmed that both sides had exchanged proposals and agreed on reactivating the Advisory Committee and the Ethics Committee.

He emphasised that the house would be run under the framework of the Ethics Committee and Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure, indicating a move towards more structured parliamentary proceedings.

Regarding the heated exchanges that have plagued recent sessions, Mr Bhachar said the government acknowledged the opposition’s right to protest but stressed that abusive language is not a good practice. “We have never called it good either. Abu­sive language will not be tolerated,” he said.

Despite these agreements on parliamentary decorum, the core demand of the opposition remains the reinstatement of their sus­p­ended members and the withdrawal of fines.

“No one asked us for an apology, nor did we apologise,” Mr Bhachar said, warning: “If our people are not reinstated, the opposition will hold an assembly outside the (provincial) assembly.”

He stressed the opposition’s unwavering stance: “We are in the opposition; it never backs down from protest. If the government wants the opposition to come into the house, then they can reinstate [our members].”

He questioned the rationale behind any expectation of an apology. “Why would we apologise when our members are suspended and fined?” he asked. “Fines have not been waived and our people are still suspended. Until they are reinstated, we will not return to the house.” He also underlined a key constitutional right, stating: “No member can be deprived of their right to vote.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, who is abroad on a private trip, participated in the negotiating committee meeting via an audio link. He congratulated all members of the committee on the successful talks and reiterated the negotiation committee’s decision, particularly the agreement on not using indecent language.

He was quoted as saying that “the decisions of the Ethics Committee will be supreme” and urged that “the act of use of abusive language should not be repeated”.

The speaker affirmed that “the opposition has the right to protest, but according to the Constitution”.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2025