New Russia-Ukraine talks set for Wednesday: Zelensky

AFP Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 12:00am
This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential press-service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2ndR) speaking with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 21. — AFP
Russia and Ukraine will hold new peace talks on Wednesday as a follow-up to two rounds in Istanbul that made little progress on ending their war, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

“Today, I discussed with [Ukrainian Security Council chief] Rustem Umerov the preparations for the exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday,” Zelensky said in his daily address on Monday.

He added that more details would be released on Tuesday.

The rival sides met in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2 amid US pressure to agree on a ceasefire. Despite the urging of US President Donald Trump, no breakthrough was made.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have so far only agreed to hold prisoner exchanges. And Russia has since launched intense air attacks on Ukraine and seized more frontline territory.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine give up four regions, on top of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. The Kremlin also insists that Ukraine give up any idea of joining the Nato military alliance.

Ukraine has rejected the demands and expressed doubt that Russia wants a ceasefire.

After Trump last week gave Russia 50 days to negotiate a deal or face heavy sanctions — and also renewed arms supplies to Ukraine — the Kremlin said it was ready for more talks.

The two sides exchanged ideas at the earlier talks on what a peace deal could look like, but remain far apart.

“A lot of diplomatic work lies ahead,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier on Monday, commenting on the prospects for a breakthrough.

