E-Paper | July 19, 2025

Undefeated Pakistan beat Iran to win Asian Men’s U-16 Volleyball Championship

Abdul Ghaffar | Dawn.com Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 08:13pm
Pakistan celebrate after winning the Asian Men’s U-16 Volleyball Championship that was being held in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand. — screengrab via YouTube/Asian Volleyball Confederation
Pakistan celebrate after winning the Asian Men’s U-16 Volleyball Championship that was being held in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand. — screengrab via YouTube/Asian Volleyball Confederation

An undefeated Pakistan team on Saturday beat Iran 3-2 in the Asian Men’s U-16 Volleyball Championship final to win the tournament that was being held in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand.

After being 0-2 down earlier in the match, Pakistan made an incredible comeback by winning three straight sets to win the final 3-2.

The scores across the five sets were 22-25, 21-25, 30-28, 25-21, 15-10.

Junaid was the top scorer for Pakistan with 28 points joined by Faizan in second place with 22 points.

Talha and Muhammad Irfan chipped in with nine and eight points each.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hailed the victory and commended the team on their win.

“Proud moment for us all as U-16 volleyball team has won the Asian Championship, defeating defending champions Iran in the final. A moment of pride and inspiration for the entire nation. Well done, champs!”, the interior minister said in a post on X.

On Friday, Pakistan beat India 3-0 in the semi-final of the tournament to qualify for the final.

The Green Shirts beat India with a clean sweep by winning three straight sets (25-16, 25-19, 25-12).

“Stellar performances from Junaid, Faizan, Irfan, and Talha powered the Green Shirts into the Final and one step closer to glory,” the Pakistan Volleyball Association had said.

The victory also confirmed Pakistan’s qualification for the World U-17 Volleyball Championship, which was secured upon their entry into the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament.

“Pakistan’s superior blocking and fast counter-attacks left the Indian team struggling to gain momentum,” the PVF had said in a press release, adding that the result underscored the country’s growing stature in youth volleyball across Asia.

Head coach Kafait Ullah had hailed the performance, describing it as a “statement win” against a traditional rival.

On Wednesday, Pakistan secured a place in the semi-finals of the Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship and booked their berth in next year’s FIVB U-17 World Championship after defeating Indonesia in straight sets in the quarter-final.

The national side had registered another 3-0 victory with set scores of 25-23, 25-20, 25-20. Key contributions came from Junaid, Faizan, Talha, and Saran, who were instrumental in maintaining Pakistan’s unbeaten run in the tournament.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Revamping the ecosystem

Revamping the ecosystem

Ishrat Husain
Key to high-quality performance of public sector institutions lies in attracting, retaining and motivating civil servants of high calibre throughout the system.

Editorial

Rain havoc
Updated 19 Jul, 2025

Rain havoc

Thursday’s events must be seen not as an isolated disaster, but as a warning of what lies ahead.
Shattered Strip
19 Jul, 2025

Shattered Strip

THE Gaza siege has now crossed 650 days and the situation continues to take one ugly turn after another. True, even...
Battling drugs
19 Jul, 2025

Battling drugs

PAKISTAN’s war on drug trafficking has been ongoing for several years. But the country remains awash in the ...
Soaring again
Updated 18 Jul, 2025

Soaring again

The lifting of the ban by the UK will lead to several welcome developments.
Terror in Kalat
18 Jul, 2025

Terror in Kalat

THE unrest in Balochistan is increasingly taking on an ugly and dangerous colour, with repeated, indiscriminate...
Economic exclusion
18 Jul, 2025

Economic exclusion

FOR all the progress made in Pakistan towards the inclusion of women across the sociopolitical divide, comprehensive...