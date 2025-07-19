Undefeated Pakistan beat Iran to win Asian Men’s U-16 Volleyball Championship

An undefeated Pakistan team on Saturday beat Iran 3-2 in the Asian Men’s U-16 Volleyball Championship final to win the tournament that was being held in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand.

After being 0-2 down earlier in the match, Pakistan made an incredible comeback by winning three straight sets to win the final 3-2.

The scores across the five sets were 22-25, 21-25, 30-28, 25-21, 15-10.

Junaid was the top scorer for Pakistan with 28 points joined by Faizan in second place with 22 points.

Talha and Muhammad Irfan chipped in with nine and eight points each.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hailed the victory and commended the team on their win.

“Proud moment for us all as U-16 volleyball team has won the Asian Championship, defeating defending champions Iran in the final. A moment of pride and inspiration for the entire nation. Well done, champs!”, the interior minister said in a post on X.

On Friday, Pakistan beat India 3-0 in the semi-final of the tournament to qualify for the final.

The Green Shirts beat India with a clean sweep by winning three straight sets (25-16, 25-19, 25-12).

“Stellar performances from Junaid, Faizan, Irfan, and Talha powered the Green Shirts into the Final and one step closer to glory,” the Pakistan Volleyball Association had said.

The victory also confirmed Pakistan’s qualification for the World U-17 Volleyball Championship, which was secured upon their entry into the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament.

“Pakistan’s superior blocking and fast counter-attacks left the Indian team struggling to gain momentum,” the PVF had said in a press release, adding that the result underscored the country’s growing stature in youth volleyball across Asia.

Head coach Kafait Ullah had hailed the performance, describing it as a “statement win” against a traditional rival.

On Wednesday, Pakistan secured a place in the semi-finals of the Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship and booked their berth in next year’s FIVB U-17 World Championship after defeating Indonesia in straight sets in the quarter-final.

The national side had registered another 3-0 victory with set scores of 25-23, 25-20, 25-20. Key contributions came from Junaid, Faizan, Talha, and Saran, who were instrumental in maintaining Pakistan’s unbeaten run in the tournament.