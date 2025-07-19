E-Paper | July 19, 2025

Washington says it opposed Israeli strikes on Syria

AFP Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 11:00am

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Thursday that it opposed Israel’s strikes in Syria, a day after Washington helped broker a deal to end violence.

“The United States did not support recent Israeli strikes,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

“We are engaging diplomatically with Israel and Syria at the highest levels, both to address the present crisis and reach a lasting agreement between the two sovereign states,” she said.

She declined to say if the United States had expressed its displeasure with Israel or whether it would oppose future strikes on Syria.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced concern when asked about the Israeli strikes, which included attacking the defence ministry in Damascus.

Fresh clashes rock Druze heartland

He later issued a statement that did not directly address the Israeli strikes, but voiced broader concern about the violence.

Israel said it was intervening on behalf of the Druze community after communal clashes.

Fresh clashes

Meanwhile, Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters clashed again in the latter’s Sweida heartland on Friday, a day after the Syrian army withdrew under Israeli bombardment and diplomatic pressure.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2025

