89 killed as Bedouin, Druze clash in Syria

DAMASCUS/JERUSALEM: At least 89 people were killed in the southern Syrian province of Sweida as clashes between Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters raged for a second day on Monday, a monitor said.

As the violence escalated, Israel — which had previously warned that it would intervene in Syria to protect the Druze — said it struck “several tanks” in Sweida.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a warning to Damascus after the military struck several tanks in southern Syria to prevent them from reaching a Druze village near the scene of sectarian clashes.

The Israeli strikes were “a message and a clear warning to the Syrian regime — we will not allow harm to be done to the Druze in Syria. Israel will not stand idly by,” he wrote on X.

Israel says strikes a clear warning to Damascus

The fighting underscores the challenges facing interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, whose forces ousted president Bashar al-Assad in December, in a country reeling from 14 years of war.

The Syrian military and interior ministries announced troop deployments, safe corridors for civilians and a pledge to end the fighting “quickly and decisively”.

The violence began when Bedouin gunmen abducted a Druze vegetable vendor on the highway to Damascus, prompting retaliatory kidnappings.

Though hostages were later released, the fighting carried on Monday outside Sweida city, with mortar fire hitting villages and dozens wounded, said the Suwayda 24 news outlet.

The streets of Sweida were deserted, with a photographer reporting gunfire during funerals.

“We lived in a state of extreme terror — the shells were falling randomly,” said Abu Taym, a 51-year-old father in Sweida.

“Traffic on the streets is paralysed, and most shops are closed.” Suwayda 24 reported the arrival of “dozens of victims” at hospitals as a result of clashes in the province’s western countryside and shelling of villages.

The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground, raised its death toll to 89, including 46 Druze, four civilians, 18 Bedouin fighters and seven unidentified people in military uniforms. A defence ministry source told Al-Ekhbariya state television six security forces personnel were killed “during disengagement operations in Sweida”.

A correspondent on the outskirts of Sweida city saw vehicles carrying fighters, large interior ministry military convoys, civilian vehicles and motorcycles carrying armed men towards the front lines, as well as ambulances transporting the wounded to hospitals in Damascus.

While Druze spiritual leaders called for calm and urged Damascus to intervene.

Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, one of the three Druze spiritual leaders in Sweida, expressed his “rejection of the entry” of general security forces into the province, demanding “international protection”.

Lack of state institutions’

In a Sunday post on X, Interior Minister Anas Khattab said: “The lack of state, military and security institutions is a major reason for the ongoing tensions in Sweida, “The only solution is to reactivate these institutions to ensure civil peace,” he added.

The latest bloodshed follows deadly violence in April and May, when clashes between Druze fighters and security forces in Druze-populated areas near Damascus and Sweida killed more than 100 people.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2025