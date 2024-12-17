Bill for port authority tabled after 12 years

ISLAMABAD: After a delay of 12 years, the government introduced a bill in the National Assembly on Monday to establish a land port authority in order to facilitate the movement of goods and people across border crossing points and to reduce the cost of doing business.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah, however, did not refer the bill to the committee concerned.

The Pakistan Peoples Party government made the first attempt to establish a land port authority in 2012 under the ambit of the ministry of commerce, while the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government made the second attempt in 2021.

With the bill’s approval, Pakistan would become the third South Asian country, after Bangladesh and India, to have a land port authority. The Bangladesh Land Port Authority was created in 2002, while India did so in March 2012.

India has identified Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar for setting up integrated checkpoints (ICPs) at all exit and entry points. India has already opened an ICP at the Waga border with Pakistan.

The bill envisages that the organisation, to be known as Pakistan Land Port Authority, would function as a statutory body responsible for inter-agency coordination to facilitate the movement of goods and people across border crossing points.

It will provide a framework for the declaration, regulation, security and oversight of all land ports for purposes of promoting trade, fostering free competition, implementing border control and protecting the country’s strategic interests.

The proposed authority will establish a robust mechanism to carry out effective coordination with border agencies for trade facilitation in pursuance of commitments under international agreements and conventions for improved land port efficiency and regional port competitiveness.

Currently, there is no single agency for coordinated functioning of various government authorities and service providers at international border points.

This lack of coordination sometimes causes delay in flow of goods and passengers. The installation of high-tech technology is needed at these land ports to check illegal immigration and smuggling of goods.

The bill proposes that the prime minister will establish a 16-member governing council for overall supervision of the authority.

