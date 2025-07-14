No headway in talks on Punjab MPAs’ fate

LAHORE: The issue of 26 suspended PTI members of the Punjab Assembly continues to linger, as negotiations between the treasury and opposition remained inconclusive on Sunday.

The two sides met for more than two hours on the weekend. The meeting, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, was also attended by Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar.

The meeting was a follow-up to Friday’s huddle, where both sides agreed to resolve issues through talks after days of acrimony and recriminations.

The PTI lawmakers were suspended for 15 sittings after their protest during the speech of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on June 27.

In addition, 10 members of the provincial assembly were fined Rs200,000 each for “damaging public property”, while disqualification references were also filed against them.

A number of treasury members had also moved for their opposition colleagues’ disqualification. It was these applications which were the subject of Sunday’s discussions.

‘Not a deadlock’

Speaking to the media after Sunday’s meeting, Mr Bhachar acknowledged the talks had not been fruitful so far.

He clarified that neither side had apologised for any verbal altercations, noting that “insults came from both sides.”

He emphasised that more meetings will take place and “no agreement has been reached on any point,” particularly concerning the Rules of Procedure of the House.

“A deadlock means walking away. Until there is no agreement, discussions will continue,” he stated.

He confirmed that discussions on the fines and suspension of the 26 members would also continue.

The PTI leader also talked about the persisting concerns of his party, including legal cases against opposition members and the imprisonment of Imran Khan, which “will not end immediately”.

He said PTI will move forward after consulting with the parliamentary party.

The meeting came a day after PTI’s top leadership, including Khyber Pakh–tunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, arrived in Lahore to support the penalised lawmakers.

Mutual respect

PML-N leader Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said the two-and-a-half-hour-long talks had been “good”, but nothing was finalised yet.

Mr Rehman, who’s also Punjab’s finance minister, emphasised the importance of upholding the assembly’s dignity.

“There is much to discuss with the opposition,” Mr Rehman said, adding the people of Punjab were watching these negotiations.

He acknowledged public pressure from constituencies to end “hooliganism, verbal abuse, and violent culture” within the assembly.

He indicated that PTI would consult with its parliamentary party, and the government would also hold consultations before the two sides reconvene for future talks.

“Our goal is not to de-seat anyone,” he said, adding negotiations among elected representatives “should lead to a point of agreement”.

He revealed that four or five agenda points were discussed and agreed upon during Sunday’s meeting.

Regarding the reference against the suspended members, Mr Rehman said the speaker had sent the reference as per articles 62 and 63.

He compared the speaker’s move to the reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif under Articles 62 and 63, which led to the loss of his premiership.

He also mentioned a harassment complaint received by the speaker, clarifying the current discussions were about assembly rules and not a compromise.

He hoped the situation inside the assembly matters would soon improve.

“The assembly rules and law stipulate how punishment and reward are meted out,” he said, adding both opposition and government should play a role in running the House smoothly.

Bilal Yasin, another PML-N lawmaker, also addressed the media.

He said PML-N leaders have trained party workers to engage in political dialogue with politicians.

Mr Yasin said CM Maryam also wants things to “move forward”.

However, he added that being CM Maryam, should be treated with respect whenever she entered the assembly.

Similar respect was also “obligatory” for the opposition leader.

He said protest was a democratic right, but agitations should be “within some limits”.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2025