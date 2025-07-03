PML-N gains dominance in Punjab Assembly after reserved seats verdict

LAHORE: The political landscape of the Punjab Assembly has undergone a significant shift following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to restore members on reserved seats.

This development has firmly established the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the dominant force in the provincial legislature.

As a direct consequence of the ECP’s ruling, the total number of PML-N members in the Punjab Assembly has surged from 206 to 229. This increase is primarily attributed to a substantial rise in their representation on reserved seats for women, which climbed from 36 to 57. Similarly, the party’s presence on minority seats has also seen an uptick, increasing from five to seven.

Other political parties have also seen changes in their numerical strength. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has gained one minority and one women’s reserved seat, boosting its total membership from 14 to 16. The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) now holds three women’s reserved seats, up from two, bringing their total members to 11. The Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) also saw an increase in its representation, gaining one women’s reserved seat, which raised its total members from six to seven.

Despite these changes, the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) strength in the Punjab Assembly remains at 76 members, while the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) continues to have 27 members. Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) each retain their single seats.

Overall, in the 371-member Punjab Assembly, 369 are currently present. One independent member, Mian Aslam Iqbal elected from PP-171 (Lahore-27) in the 2024 vote, is yet to take the oath, and a by-election for one seat is still pending.

The Election Commission’s recent decision has effectively reshaped the political dynamics within the Punjab Assembly, solidifying the PML-N’s numerical majority in the house.

