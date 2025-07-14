Ugandan woman gets seven-year imprisonment by Karachi court for smuggling cocaine into the country

KARACHI: A Special Court (Control of Narcotic Substances) has sentenced a Ugandan woman to seven-year imprisonment for smuggling cocaine after she pleaded guilty of the crime.

Special Court (CNS) Judge Rajesh Chander Rajput convicted accused Nakawa Edihi of the offence punishable under Section 9 (1) 7 (b) of the CNS Act, 1997 (as Amended in 2022).

According to state prosecutor Abdul Hannan, the accused arrived in Pakistan in January after allegedly concealing 11 capsules containing 144 gram of cocaine in her stomach. She was apprehended by an Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team at the Jinnah International Airport.

However, when she appeared before the court for framing of formal charges, she voluntarily pleaded guilty and prayed for mercy. On her admission, the court recorded her statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), in which she confessed to the offence.

Court takes a lenient view in handing down jail term after accused pleads guilty

“I have heard the accused have thoroughly gone through the record of the case. During framing of formal charge, accused has admitted her guilt of attempt to import 11 capsules having 144 gram of ‘cocaine’ concealed in her body cavity to Pakistan,” the judge noted.

Reasoning for lesser punishment, the court observed that the accused has repeatedly pleaded guilty by “detailing her poor financial circumstances and from her demeanor”.

“This court has concluded that her admission of guilt was voluntarily and free from any coercion whatsoever from any corner,” it added.

In her statement before the court, the accused deposed that she was a single mother of two minor children and was facing financial constraints to meet her daily expenses as she was also a diabetic patient hence, she committed this crime.

She further claimed to be the first offender and nothing was available in the investigation papers to suggest that she was a previous convict.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs50,000, on default she would have to serve additional imprisonment for five days.

According to prosecutor Hannan, a Nigerian national, Stephen Chubuike, was in contact with the prime accused. Later, he was apprehended and bail was granted to him as nothing was recovered from his possession.

However, at the hearing, he failed to appear before the court as a result the court cancelled his surety bond and issued non-bailable warrant for his arrest.

A case was registered at the ANF Clifton station under Section 9(1) 7(b) of the CNS Act, 1997 (as Amended in 2022).

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2025