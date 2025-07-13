PSB seeks clarification from PNF on ‘first position’ in Asian Youth Netball Championship

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has expressed serious reservations over the Pakistan Netball Federation’s (PNF) claim that the Pakistan Youth Girls Team secured “first position” in the Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025 and has directed the federation to submit a written explanation within three days, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Last week, Pakistan completed an extraordinary undefeated campaign to claim the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship title, overpowering the Maldives 60-35 in the Plate Group (PG) final.

Eleven teams were participating in the championship and had been divided into two groups: Group A (Gold Cup Division) with Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and India, while Group B (Plate Cup Division) had Chinese Taipei, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, Maldives and Saudi Arabia.

In an explanation letter issued by PSB on Sunday, reference was made to PNF’s letter, in which the federation claimed the team had secured first place. According to PSB, the claim was worded in a manner that created the impression of a gold medal victory.

The Board also raised concerns that PNF Chairman Mudassar Razzaq Arain reinforced this misleading impression during televised interviews on mainstream media, where he explicitly referred to a gold medal win and publicly thanked senior government officials for their appreciation.

A viral video of such an interview was also referenced in the official notice. According to PSB, this purported achievement was used by the federation to apply for cash rewards under the 2024 Cash Award Policy, which subsequently led to government-level recognition and benefits.

The notice has instructed the netball federation to provide a comprehensive written explanation within three days. Failure to do so will result in the matter being referred to the competent authorities for further necessary action, according to APP.

Responding to the PSB’s letter, PNF Chairman Arain said in a video message that the sports board had misunderstood.

“I would like to clarify that Pakistan was in Pool ‘B’ and won all their matches in the Plate Division after competing against teams like Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Maldives and Saudi Arabia,” Arain said.

He added that the PSB had neither provided any funds nor assistance for participating in this championship.

Copies of the PSB’s letter have also been sent to relevant federal ministers, the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, the secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, and the president of the Pakistan Olympic Association, APP added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also lauded the team for their victory.

“Special appreciation for staying undefeated throughout the tournament!” he said in a post on X. “Very well played!”

The tournament took place from June 27 to July 4 at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium in South Korea.