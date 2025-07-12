E-Paper | July 12, 2025

Japan police arrest Indian national accused of raping teenage girl in Shiga region: report

Dawn.com Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 03:48pm

Police in Japan’s Shiga prefecture have arrested an Indian man for allegedly raping a teenage girl last month, local news outlet Kyoto Shimbun reported.

Shiga’s Otsu police arrested the man, identified as a 24-year-old temporary worker, on Thursday on suspicion of assaulting and raping a teenage high school girl.

The man allegedly assaulted the “girl living in the prefecture, including by choking her, and then having sexual intercourse with her at a hotel in Otsu city”.

The incident took place in the early hours of June 21, according to the report, which was also carried by Tokyo Reporter.

It quoted the Otsu police as saying that the suspect and the girl did not know each other. The man had gone with her to the front of a hotel under the pretence of asking for directions, then forced her into a room, the police said.

The suspect denied the charges and was quoted as saying, “I did not force her.”

In May, Japanese police said they arrested a former taxi driver on suspicion of drugging and raping a female passenger, with media reports saying police found about 3,000 videos and images of him sexually assaulting around 50 women in his taxi or his home.

In India, a court jailed a 31-year-old man for life in February following the rape and murder of a young Irish woman in the tourist resort state of Goa, nearly eight years after the crime.

The month prior, a Kolkata court handed a life sentence to a police volunteer convicted of the rape and murder of a doctor, a crime that sparked nationwide protests and hospital strikes last year.

In March 2024, police in Dumka district of India’s Jharkhand state arrested eight men in connection with the gang rape of a Spanish tourist.

In 2016, five Indians who raped a Danish tourist after she asked for directions in New Delhi were sentenced to life in prison.

Violence against women, Gender violence
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gruesome murders
Updated 12 Jul, 2025

Gruesome murders

Long-term security can only be achieved when there is equitable development across Balochistan.
Solar policy
12 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

SOLAR net metering reforms are back in the limelight. On Thursday, Power Minister Awais Leghari announced that he...
New hope
12 Jul, 2025

New hope

EDUCATION shapes the destiny of a nation. Sadly, Pakistan’s public education sector is experiencing a national...
PIA privatisation
Updated 11 Jul, 2025

PIA privatisation

While it does give the privatisation authorities a much-needed head-start, it will not be sustainable unless preceded by policy and regulatory reforms.
Beyond expectations
11 Jul, 2025

Beyond expectations

THESE are tough times, but the country is lucky enough to still be considered home by a large expatriate workforce,...
Train in vain
11 Jul, 2025

Train in vain

TALK of ‘revival’ of the long-dead Karachi Circular Railway has turned into a running joke for denizens of this...