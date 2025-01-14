E-Paper | January 14, 2025

Indian police arrest 44 men accused of raping teenager over five years in Kerala

Reuters Published January 14, 2025 Updated January 14, 2025 10:03pm

Police in India’s southern state of Kerala have arrested 44 men accused of raping an 18-year-old girl over five years, a police official said on Tuesday, in a case that has shocked the coastal tourist resort.

The victim, an athlete who belongs to the so-called lower caste community known as Dalits, told police in a statement that she was sexually abused by 62 people for five years.

Police have identified 58 of those men, some of whom are minors and arrested 44 over the last two days, officials said.

“We have identified the remaining 14 and they will be arrested soon,” the deputy superintendent of police in the Pathanamthitta district where the crimes took place, PS Nandakumar, told Reuters.

The case came to light after the girl narrated the gang rape to a volunteer during a gender awareness programme. Nandkumar, who heads the investigation, said details of how the crimes were committed were still being investigated.

In her statement to the police, the victim said the abuse began when she was 13 after her neighbour allegedly raped her.

Local media reported that four of the accused were minors.

Under Indian law, the accused in rape cases that involve lower castes do not immediately get bail. Reuters was not able to reach any of the accused for a comment.

There were more than 31,000 reported rapes in 2022 in India, the latest year for which data is available, and conviction rates are notoriously low.

