Pakistan book place in Hockey U-18 Asia Cup final with 4-3 victory over Malaysia

Dawn.com Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 05:54pm
Pakistan celebrate their victory over Malaysia in the semi-final of the U-18 Asia Cup in Dazhou, China on July 11. — Screengrab via X/@PTVSp0rts
Pakistan on Friday secured their place in the finals of the U-18 Asia Cup in Dazhou, China with a penalty shootout victory over Malaysia, extending their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

According to a post by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Instagram, both teams drew 3-3 in regular time, forcing the game to a penalty shootout, which Pakistan clinched 4-3.

“Phenomenal goalkeeping and nerves of steel in the shootout — the boys in green are through to the final against Japan this Sunday!” the PHF wrote. “Let’s bring the trophy home.”

It said the national team was “charging into the final” with “unstoppable spirit and fierce determination”.

On Wednesday, Pakistan beat hosts China 2-1 to qualify for the semi-final. They also defeated Bangladesh (6-3), Sri Lanka (9-0) and Hong Kong (8-0) during their campaign.

Squad:

Mohammad Usman, Atif Ali, Asam Junaid, Mohammad Abdullah Farooq, Abdullah Awan, Zubair Lateef, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Ali Taj, Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Hamza, Ali Hamzad, Aamir Sohail, Adeel Afzal, Mohammad Zaman, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Shaheer, Hasan Shahbaz, Yaseen Jamshaid

