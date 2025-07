LAHORE: Pakistan beat hosts China 2-1 to qualify for the semi-final of the U-18 Asia Cup in Dazhou on Wednesday.

With this win, Pakistan ended the pool stage of the 11-nation event unbeaten.

Pakistan took lead through Hassan Shehbaz who scored a field goal in the 11th minute while Ali Hanzala scored in another field attempt in the 43rd minute.

China’s goal came through Lin Jiaxing on a penalty corner.

Pakistan face Malaysia in the semi-final on Friday.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2025