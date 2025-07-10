Two militants killed in Tank operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Security forces carried out a successful intelligence-based operation in the Pai Abizari area of Tank district on Wednesday, killing two militants affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to sources, one of the slain militants was a key TTP commander, Mehran alias Hanzala, who was involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region. Acting on credible intelligence regarding his presence, the forces launched a swift and targeted operation, effectively neutralising a major threat.

Another terrorist reportedly sustained injuries during the operation but managed to escape. During the raid, the forces recovered two sub-machine guns, a motorcycle and other belongings of the terrorists.

Security officials reiterated their commitment to continuing anti-terror operations until militancy is completely eradicated from the region.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2025