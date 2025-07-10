Transgender person shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified persons shot dead a transgender person inside a room in the Tehkal area of the provincial capital on Tuesday night, the police said.

A statement issued by the city police on Wednesday said that personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

It said that the police recovered the body and shifted it to hospital for postmortem. They also recovered empty shells from the spot.

An investigation had been launched into the murder.

Meanwhile, unknown persons hurled a hand grenade at a house on Umer Gull Road in the jurisdiction of Pishtakhara police station, a statement said.

It added that the grenade went off outside the house of Khazan Gull in the street, damaging a wall partially. There was no loss of life.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2025